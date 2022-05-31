ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ozark, MO

Similarly named Ozark boutique not the center of BBB warning

By Emilee Kuschel
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 2 days ago

OZARK, Mo. – A boutique in Ozark is hoping customers realize they are not the center of a warning from the Better Business Bureau.

The confusion sparked from two businesses having similar names.OzarksFirst told you last week about an online retailer in Ozark that the Better Business Bureau is warning against for not actually delivering products.

Customers said the online retailer, Amara’s Apparel, did not provide refunds and failed to contact customers.

The business, now with an F rating from the BBB, has a similar name to another online retailer in Ozark called The Amari Boutique.

The Amari Boutique has an A rating with the BBB.

Owners Anna O’Dell and Shelby Genteman said they tried to pick a unique name for their business so something like this wouldn’t happen.

Stephanie Garland with the BBB said many times when people aren’t paying attention, they can confuse businesses.

“When they hear a type of business or a business that sounds similar to a business they already do business with, sometimes they think it’s the same business,” said Garland.

Garland said businesses ripping people off might choose their business name to be like another legitimate business on purpose.

“This could really make or break our business,” said Genteman. “We want this to be something that is in the community for a long time. Having something in the same town, with such a similar name, I think it really gave us a scare that this could really be the end of everything that we’ve worked really hard for.”

O’Dell and Genteman said they try to do everything they can to have customers realize they are legitimate.

The owners said they try to have many online reviews and will deliver in-person when feasible.

“We’ll send pictures holding it with our faces,” said O’Dell. “Whatever they need because we want our customers to trust us.”

The Amari Boutique hopes to open a physical store soon to further prevent these types of misunderstandings.

BBB offers these tips on how to avoid online shopping problems:

-Research any business and its owners before paying any money. Check the company’s BBB Business Profile at BBB.org or by calling 888-996-3887 .

-Be wary of sales or prices that seem too good to be true. In many of these cases, the items do not exist or are of poor quality.

-Read all terms and conditions before completing a purchase. Make sure to understand expected delivery dates and refund policies. Know your options in case you receive an item that was not as advertised.

-Pay by credit card whenever possible in case you need to challenge the payment.

-Check a site’s security settings. If the site is secure, its URL (web address) should start with “https://.” You also may see a picture of a small, closed lock in the lower right-hand corner of the screen.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbb#Business Name#Ozarksfirst#Amara S Apparel
KOLR10 News

Pet Connection: Lila the Angel

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Lila from Rescue One made an appearance on Daybreak this morning. Amy Clark with Rescue One said Lila is Pit Bull Terrier and is between one to two years old. Clark said she is very well trained for being at a young age. Lila is house and crate trained but behaves very […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Take a look inside Finley Farms’ new restaurant

OZARK, Mo. – Finley Farms in Ozark Missouri is opening a new upscale fine dining experience on July 1, 2022. Finley Farms describe themselves as a restoration and a reimagination of the historic Ozark Mill in Ozark Missouri they offer fine dining and event venues. Finley Farms said they are opening a fine dining upscale […]
OZARK, MO
nixa.com

Congrats on retirement, Barb!

Barb Blevins has been with the city since February 5, 1996. She was the Lead Accounting Clerk until 2017 when she became the Assistant Finance Director. She has been with the city through software conversions, bank changes, staffing turnovers, a new Finance Director, office space remodels, and many more changes through the years. Nevertheless, she always shows up with a smile on her face and a helpful and kindhearted spirit. Some of her job duties include administrating all of the grants for the city and keeping track of all inventory and fixed assets. Most importantly, Barb keeps her eagle eye on the bank accounts and general ledger, ensuring everything balances to the penny. She is meticulous, intelligent, friendly, and humble. We will miss her greatly but are excited about her next chapter. In her retirement, she plans to go camping with her husband, Al, and spend time with her children and grandchildren.
NIXA, MO
