Oley American Legion hosts Memorial Day Parade, 21-gun salute at 7 cemeteries

The following events are planned for the upcoming week throughout the region:. • The Mid Atlantic Air Museum’s 31st World War II Weekend will be held Friday through Sunday at Reading Regional Airport. World War II aircraft will be gracing the sky and grounds at Spaatz Field, including the giant Boeing B-29 Superfortress, the tiny “L-plane” liaison single-seaters, and everything in between. Rides will be offered on 11 bombers, fighters, transports and trainers. Special guests will include Carl Constein, USAAF, Air Transport Command, China-Burma-India Theater; David Wisnia, 101st Airborne Division, Holocaust survivor/escapee; Harold Billow, 3rd Armored division, Malmedy Massacre survivor; Norvin Vogel, USAAF 494th Bomb Group, 7th AF, Pacific Theater; and Gordon Kobler, 95th Infantry Division, European Theater. Gates open at 8:30 a.m. daily, rain or shine, for the nation’s largest and best historic commemoration of the life and times of America’s “Greatest Generation,” including encampments and re-enactments. Friday and Saturday shows end at 10 p.m. after the Hangar Dances. The Sunday show ends promptly at 5 p.m. For tickets and more information, see www.maam.org/maamwwii.html.
