Oley American Legion hosts Memorial Day Parade, 21-gun salute at 7 cemeteries

POTTSTOWN — On Sunday at 11 AM, you are invited to worship with Bethel Community Church of Pottstown for Pentecost Sunday. In-person worship is permissible and masks are optional with social distancing for those fully vaccinated. In addition, the service is live on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/BCCP575 or dial in by calling 215-383-1625 Code 198087. BCCP Food Pantry is closed Monday. The Pottstown Vaccine Clinic is Open Tuesday from 12 PM to 6 PM and Thursday from 9 AM to 3 PM. The “Second Booster” (Pfizer, Moderna) is being administered. Note: The Pottstown Vaccine Clinic is closing Thursday, June 9. Clinic sponsored by Pottstown Ministerium of Faith Communities. On Wednesday, June 8, at 12 PM, it’s the Pottstown Ministerium Communities of Faith meeting. Those interested can join the meeting via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84392440473?pwd=c0s5RCtQOW0rR2ZHYWpDeHVlZnZ4UT09 On Thursday at 12 PM, it’s In-Person (Library) / Virtual Community Bible Study by calling 215-383-1625 Code 198087. For more information, call 610-326-1700.

POTTSTOWN, PA ・ 12 HOURS AGO