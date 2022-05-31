ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oley, PA

Oley American Legion hosts Memorial Day Parade, 21-gun salute at 7 cemeteries

By MediaNews Group
Mercury
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMembers of the Oley American Legion Post #878 saluted veterans buried at Oley Valley cemeteries on May 29. The day began with a morning of ceremonies featuring a 21-gun salute were held at seven Oley Valley...

IN THIS ARTICLE
