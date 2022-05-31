ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opposing coach accuses KC Current of poor practice conditions

By PJ Green
FOX4 News Kansas City
 2 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The NWSL continues its process of building a proper league for women’s soccer.

After the Kansas City Current won their first regular season match over Racing Louisville FC on Monday, Louisville’s manager Kim Björkegren said the team had poor practice conditions before the game and that a goal fell on one of its goalkeepers, Jordyn Bloomer.

“We had a goal that was not a normal goal falling down on Bloomer, our goalkeeper,” Björkegren said. “

“It had been a mess with many things, and I think these kinds of things can’t be a part of a professional league.”

Sporting, Royals, Current share unfortunate reality

According to WHAS11’s Tyler Greever , Bloomer is in a boot and crutches: “The club is concerned and waiting to learn more.”

Greever was reported that Racing Louisville trained at Park University’s Hemingway Field.

Bloomer has not played in any regular-season matches but played in a Challenge Cup match against the Houston Dash in April.

Katie Lund, the usual starter, played the whole match and emergency backup Hillary Beall was flown in to replace Bloomer.

Louisville forward Nadia Nadim also was critical of the conditions they had to train in.

“Giving poor conditions, trying to benefit in order to beat us, with our teammate getting hurt as a result,” Nadim said on Twitter after the match. “This [sic] cant be happening in a league that suppose to be one of the best?!”

KC Current release new images of riverfront stadium

Nadim also commented on the Current’s newest pictures of their future stadium set to open in 2024.

“Make sure the field [sic] are appropriate and the goals are safe and so on,” she said.

The Kansas City Current released a statement about the matter.

We take this matter very seriously. The field Louisville was provided is the same field that all teams are offered this season when traveling to KC, without incident. We will look into any issues that occurred during Sunday’s training session.

Kansas City Current

The Current’s next home game is against San Diego Wave FC at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The Current face Louisville in the last game of the season on Oct. 1 in Louisville.

