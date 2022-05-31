ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lorain, OH

Body of teen recovered, man still missing in Lake Erie: Officials

By Jordan Unger
 4 days ago

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) – Crews have recovered the body of a 15-year-old boy who went missing in Lake Erie Tuesday evening.

According to the Coast Guard, a 911 call came in around 6:30 p.m., stating that the teen went under the water at Lakeview Beach in Lorain and didn’t resurface.

Investigators say a 21-year-old man swam out to try and help the teen, but he also went under and hasn’t been seen since.

Officials say the body was transferred to local EMS.

The Coast Guard will be back out Wednesday morning to continue searching for the 21-year-old.

