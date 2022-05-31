Cheyenne Botanic Gardens' community planting day is June 11

CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Botanic Gardens will hold its annual community planting day on June 11.

The eighth annual Taco John’s Plant Pandemonium event is two Saturdays from now, from 9 a.m. to noon, the Botanic Gardens said in an emailed news release. This "brings the public together to transform the outdoor grounds from spring into summer by planting thousands of flowers," it said Tuesday.

“Plant Pandemonium is a summer tradition here" and it "celebrates the start of the season for us,” said Tina Worthman, director of the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, in the announcement. “We delight in working with the public to advance our mission.”

The address is 710 S. Lions Park Drive. A listing for this and other events can be found under "featured classes" on the organization's website, botanic.org .