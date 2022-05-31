Caitlyn and Kendall Jenner spend time together following Kourtney and Travis Barker’s wedding

Caitlyn and Kendall Jenner spend time together following Kourtney and Travis Barker’s weddingAt least Kendall will probably invite her to her wedding Caitlyn Jenner may not have been invited to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding, but she did get to spend some time with her daughter Kendall Jenner. This weekend the pair were spotted leaving dinner at Lucky’s restaurant in Malibu. Kendall had her mask on with sunglasses, but they chatted it up outside the restaurant. For their outing, they both wore jeans and looked casual. They may have ordered too much at dinner because Caitlyn had a large to-go bag. Before parting ways, they shared a hug. Caitlyn and Kendall’s Saturday in Malibu comes after a report by Page Six that the olympian was “shocked” she was not invited to her former stepdaughter’s Italian wedding. A TMZ insider had previously expiated that there is no bad blood, but Kourtney didn’t feel obliged to send the invite since they no longer see or speak to each other that much.Caitlyn has said she no longer talks to her stepdaughters, but her daughters Kendall and Kylie Jenner have always been there. Kendall told PEOPLE in 2020 that their relationship “grew.” “When my dad came out as transgender, our relationship grew,“ she said. ”She could finally be honest with me. We could talk about the deep emotions she was feeling through that time. Growing up, my dad was not usually one to talk about her feelings, so that was a big step for us,” the model added. While Kendall’s statement was sweet, there did come an awkward moment last year when Caitlyn admitted that she was closer to Kylie. “Kendall’s very athletic,” Caitlyn said on the Him and Her podcast. “We kind of both had the same attitude towards life. I get on very well with the two of them, but Kylie and I just seem to be closer most of the time.”“We just have a glass of wine and talk about stuff and this and that,” she continued. “And so from that standpoint, we’re a lot closer. Kendall’s not that... She’s always a little bit more secretive. We’re still close, but it’s harder to figure out whereas, Kylie’s more of an open book,” Caitlyn added. While Kris Jenner usually quips about how her favorite daughter changes all the time, Caitlyn had no shame declaring her favorite. “We just have a glass of wine and talk about stuff and this and that,“ she continued. ”And so from that standpoint, we’re a lot closer. Kendall’s not that... She’s always a little bit more secretive. We’re still close, but it’s harder to figure out whereas, Kylie’s more of an open book.” “Kylie is just the exception to the rule,” she continued. “I mean, she’s just — all the stars came together.”

Caitlyn Jenner may not have been invited to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding, but she did get to spend some time with her daughter Kendall Jenner. This weekend the pair were spotted leaving dinner at Lucky’s restaurant in Malibu. Kendall had her mask on with sunglasses, but they chatted it up outside the restaurant.



For their outing, they both wore jeans and looked casual. They may have ordered too much at dinner because Caitlyn had a large to-go bag. Before parting ways, they shared a hug.

Caitlyn and Kendall’s Saturday in Malibu comes after a report by Page Six that the olympian was “shocked” she was not invited to her former stepdaughter’s Italian wedding. A TMZ insider had previously said that there is no bad blood, explaining Kourtney didn’t feel obliged to send the invite since they no longer see or speak to each other that much.

Caitlyn has admitted she no longer talks to her stepdaughters, but her daughters Kendall and Kylie Jenner have always been there. Kendall told PEOPLE in 2020 that their relationship “grew,” when her dad came out. “When my dad came out as transgender, our relationship grew,” she said. “She could finally be honest with me. We could talk about the deep emotions she was feeling through that time. Growing up, my dad was not usually one to talk about her feelings, so that was a big step for us,” the model added.

While Kendall’s statement was sweet, there did come an awkward moment last year when Caitlyn admitted that she was closer to Kylie. “Kendall’s very athletic,” Caitlyn said on the Him and Her podcast. “We kind of both had the same attitude towards life. I get on very well with the two of them, but Kylie and I just seem to be closer most of the time.”

“We just have a glass of wine and talk about stuff and this and that,” she continued. “And so from that standpoint, we’re a lot closer. Kendall’s not that... She’s always a little bit more secretive. We’re still close, but it’s harder to figure out whereas, Kylie’s more of an open book,” Caitlyn added.



While Kris Jenner usually quips about how her favorite daughter changes all the time, Caitlyn had no shame declaring her favorite. “Kylie is just the exception to the rule,” she continued. “I mean, she’s just — all the stars came together.”

Maybe after this dinner, Caitlyn has a new favorite.