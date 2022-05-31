ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Former Provine Football Coach will be Inducted into MAC Hall of Fame

By Blake Levine
 2 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A former Provine football coach will be inducted into the Mississippi Association of Coaches Hall of Fame in June.

Willie Collins spent over 20 years as Provine’s head football coach and is now receiving a huge honor..

Collins will be a part of the 2022 class for the MAC Hall of Fame.

The ball coach is near the top for wins at a Jackson Public School.

Collins also played football at Jackson State where he blocked for Walter Payton.

The induction will be June 17th.

Local HS Baseball Grad Transfers to Miss. State

Landon Gartman has made his decision. The Enterprise High School grad is transferring to Mississippi State. He will play on the Bulldogs’ baseball team. He is transferring from the University of Memphis. THe right-handed pitcher pitched nearly 90 innings this past season.
ENTERPRISE, MS
M-Braves lose 7-5 against Montgomery Biscuits

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Braves (M-Braves) lost 7-5 against the Montgomery Biscuits at Trustmark Park on Wednesday, June 1. After falling behind 6-0, C.J. Alexander hit a solo homer to the grass berm under the scoreboard in left center field to make it 6-1. Drew Lugbauer hit a solo shot past the left-field […]
PEARL, MS
Auditor White Announces Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College as Second PIE Award Winner

JACKSON, Miss. – Today State Auditor Shad White announced Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College (MGCCC) and their Work4College Scholarship program as the second Mississippi Public Innovations and Efficiencies (PIE) Award winner of the year. The PIE award is given to government offices by the Office of the State Auditor for innovative uses of taxpayer dollars.
JACKSON, MS
Willie Nelson concert in Brandon canceled

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Willie Nelson Family Band performance scheduled for Friday, June 17 at Brandon Amphitheater has been canceled. Venue staff said the show was canceled due to a scheduling conflict. They said all ticket refunds will be available at point of purchase. The show was previously postponed due to a positive COVID-19 […]
BRANDON, MS
Cade Signs with Senior College

WESSON – The Co-Lin Softball team recently celebrated several of their sophomores signing with senior colleges. One of those sophomores was Malori Cade who will continue her career at Delta State University. Cade, a Brookhaven native, played in 38 games for the Lady Wolves as the primary right fielder...
BROOKHAVEN, MS
Local organization to host free swimming lessons in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – School is out for summer vacation. With temperatures in the 90s, people across Jackson will be looking to cool off at the pool. The 100 Black Men of Jackson will hold their annual free swimming lessons starting Monday, June 6. Former 100 Black Men President Barnett Taylor said he is excited […]
JACKSON, MS
JPS kicks off 2022 commencement ceremonies

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Seniors at the Jackson Public School District (JPS) will receive their diplomas this week. “It’s kind of sad, but at the same time, I am more excited because I completed all my years of elementary, middle school, high school, and I get to move on to my next step which is […]
JACKSON, MS
Broadway in Jackson announces new season line up

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Broadway in Jackson announced the line up for the upcoming 2022-2023 season at Thalia Mara Hall. The performance list is as follows: Straight No Chaser – Friday, November 11, 2022 Cirque Dreams Holidaze – Sunday, December 11, 2022 Legally Blonde – Tuesday, January 17, 2023 Book of Mormon – Friday, April […]
JACKSON, MS
Annual trot-line tourney draws 17 teams on Memorial Day weekend

Brookhaven native Anthony Prather couldn’t believe his eyes when he pulled in to park his truck under on the Vidalia side of the Mississippi River Bridge around noon on Sunday. The parking area was packed with trucks and boats as a huge crowd of over 200 spectators had come...
BROOKHAVEN, MS
Family, friends, and associates gather to say goodbye to metro businessman

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Family, friends, and associates gathered together on Thursday to say goodbye to popular local businessman Edward Maloney. Edward “Eddie” Maloney’s passed away last month after a brief illness. A funeral was held Thursday at St. Richard Catholic Church in Jackson. Maloney was CEO...
JACKSON, MS
JSU launches new scholarship for first-time freshmen

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In Fall 2022, Jackson State University (JSU) will make access to a higher education a little easier for 2,000 first-time-in-college freshmen through the new Tiger Ready Scholarship.  The one-time award of up to $1,000 will be given to incoming students who have not received other scholarships to defray the cost of tuition. “Enrolling […]
JACKSON, MS
MDES to host a job fair in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Employment Security (MDES) will host the 2022 I-59 Job Fair on Thursday, June 16. The job fair will be held at the Sawmill Square Mall inside of the old JC Penny. Attendees are encouraged to: Dress for success Be prepared for on-site interviews Bring plenty of […]
LAUREL, MS
Thee Black Pride exhibit recognizes LGBTQ members in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Thee Black Pride in Jxn is a new oral history project created to capture, preserve and share stories of Jackson’s Black LGBTQ community. As attendees walk through the exhibit, personal experiences by four local LGBTQ members are shared in hopes to provide awareness and inclusion. Jackson State University alumna Destiny Sears […]
JACKSON, MS
Visit Jackson announces 2022 Juneteenth events

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will host several events to celebrate Juneteenth in 2022. “There are a slate of events to take part in all across the city; from Smith Park to Farish Street to New Horizon, Jackson Convention Complex. And the list goes on and on,” said Yolanda Clay-Moore, director of […]
JACKSON, MS
Canton to host job fair on June 8

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Canton will host a job fair on June 8, 2022. The event will be held at the Canton Multipurpose Complex from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The job fair will be open to the public. The follow businesses will be at the event: Amazon City of Canton Fire […]
CANTON, MS
