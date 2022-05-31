Former Provine Football Coach will be Inducted into MAC Hall of Fame

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A former Provine football coach will be inducted into the Mississippi Association of Coaches Hall of Fame in June.

Willie Collins spent over 20 years as Provine’s head football coach and is now receiving a huge honor..

Collins will be a part of the 2022 class for the MAC Hall of Fame.

The ball coach is near the top for wins at a Jackson Public School.

Collins also played football at Jackson State where he blocked for Walter Payton.

The induction will be June 17th.

