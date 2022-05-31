ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Dwayne Johnson’s daughter reveals her wrestling name and the inspiration behind it

By Daniel Neira
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oTBo0_0fwInSgX00

Dwayne Johnson ’s daughter Simone Johnson has revealed her pro wrestiling stage name, chaging her handle on social media and explaining the inspiration behind her name.

The 20-year-old daughter is known for following her father’s success as a professional wrestler since she was 18 years old, becoming the fourth generation in her family to sign with the WWE team.

Her great-grandfather was known as “High Chief” Peter Maivia, her grandfather was called Rocky “Soul Man” Johnson, and her father ‘The Rock’ in the wrestling world.

Now Simone will be taking the name of Ava Raine, inspired by the iconic character Nancy Downs in the horror movie ‘The Craft.’

And while fans of the wrestler shared their support, others had mixed feelings about her new name, with one person writing “I’m slightly disappointed she won’t be known as The Pebble,” to which she responded “I beg of you guys to find a new joke. Anything.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mo06D_0fwInSgX00 GettyImages

She also wrote on Twitter, “I probably sound like a broken record & hopefully this is the last i’ll mention this but i don’t understand why people being portrayed as separate individuals from their family name is such a heated topic.”

Simone declared, “A name doesn’t discredit any prior accomplishments from any familyl” adding, I could build my entire career around my father & people would still bash me anyway.”

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Look: Dustin Johnson's Wife Shared Racy Vacation Photos

Dustin Johnson made headlines this week, when he committed to play in the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational, putting his PGA Tour status in jeopardy. The money he's receiving is quite large, though. According to reports, Johnson is receiving north of $100 million for his entry into the LIV golf world.
GOLF
realitytitbit.com

Master P reveals his daughter and GUHH star Tytyana, 29, has died

Master P took to Instagram on May 29th to reveal his daughter, Tytyana Miller, has died. The devastating news follows years of the star appearing on Growing Up Hip Hop, first appearing in 2016. Fans were shocked when the rapper posted a photo of an angel before writing his family...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Dwayne Johnson Responds to Fan Who Took Life-Size Cutout of Him to Prom

Watch: Dwayne Johnson Reacts to His Look-Alike and It's Perfect!. Now this date really rocks. High school student Mel brought Dwayne Johnson to her prom—well, sort of. The 18-year-old had a cardboard cutout of the actor join her at the big dance. They got all dressed up—wearing coordinating pink outfits—and posed for prom pics with her friends.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dwayne Johnson
HollywoodLife

Janet Jackson Makes Surprise Appearance At BMMAs To Present Icon Award To Mary J. Blige

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards were star-studded this year — and this one moment got everyone talking: Janet Jackson made a surprise appearance to present the Icon Award to her friend Mary J. Blige! The “Feedback” singer wore a deconstructed tuxedo look by Thom Browne, consisting of a tie, cropped jacket and skirt. Janet herself took home the Icon Award in 2018. Notably, the award has only been given out 11 times.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IndieWire

Chris Rock Responds to Dave Chappelle’s Claim He at Least ‘Got Smacked by Someone of Repute’

Click here to read the full article. Just two days after Dave Chappelle was attacked during the Netflix Is a Joke festival on May 3 and the stand-up comic is already joking about it. During a secret show at Los Angeles’ Comedy Store, Chappelle shared new details about the audience member who rushed the stage at the Hollywood Bowl to tackle him. The alleged attacker, Isaiah Lee, was arrested and later charged with four misdemeanors including battery, possession of a weapon with intent to assault, unauthorized access to the stage area during a performance, and commission of an act that delays...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Romeo Miller receiving hate mail from female fans after becoming a dad

Where is the love? Romeo Miller has received a lot of hate mail from female fans since the arrival of his first child. The rapper, actor and son of hip-hop icon Master P announced in February that he and his girlfriend, Drew Sangster, had welcomed a baby girl. Miller, 32, has since posted a series of adorable pictures on Instagram of his daughter, whom he calls Baby R. But the proud new dad tells Page Six exclusively, “I have lost a lot of fans. A lot of females sent me hate mail when I had my daughter because a lot of people felt like...
ACCIDENTS
American Songwriter

Death Row Records Star Singer Jewell Dead at 53

One of the most important singers associated with the famed rap label Death Row Records has passed away. She was 53 years old. The cause of death has not yet been released. Jewell Caples, better known as just Jewell, died on Friday (May 6). She was called “The First Lady of Death Row Records.”
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Professional Wrestling#Inspiration#Gettyimages
HollywoodLife

Megan Fox Rocks Low-Plunging Black Dress With Machine Gun Kelly At BBMAs

Megan Fox was a beacon of light at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards on May 15. The gorgeous actress walked alongside her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, on the red carpet outside the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, wearing a figure-hugging black dress with a super low-plunging neckline. She accessorized with long black gloves, clear pumps and one ring by Loree Rodkin. Both gloves featured a beaded flower stem and leaves growing up their sleeves with the actual flower portion jutting off the gloves and covering her shoulders. The Transformers star’s hair was straight, and she rocked fringed bangs.
LAS VEGAS, NV
hotnewhiphop.com

Nick Cannon & Chris Brown Croon Their Way Through "I Do"

After promoting this one heavily, Nick Cannon's Raw N B: The Explicit Tape has arrived. It was early this morning (May 20) when the media mogul added another record to his growing list of music releases and this time, he focused heavily on R&B slow jams. There was a wide array of topics covered from sex to relationships to heartbreak, and in true Nick Cannon style, he brought out a few heavy-hitters to help him round things out. He added names like Ty Dolla $ign, K. Michelle, Brandy, Jacquees, Rick Ross, and more.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
rolling out

T.I. and Tiny Harris’ son King goes beserk on restaurant employees (video)

The son of T.I. and Tiny Harris is gaining notoriety and a reputation for having an explosive temper and it played out again at an Atlanta-area restaurant recently. “The Family Hustle” star cranked up his Instagram live recently during a verbal altercation with restaurant employees. King Harris, 17, is first seen in the video, seemingly explaining something. Shortly after, a restaurant worker is heard telling the young rapper that “you can talk like that outside.”
ATLANTA, GA
Daily Mail

Janet Jackson, 55, makes a rare public appearance as she displays her edgy fashion sense in a black coat and chunky boots at Barnstable-Brown charity gala in Kentucky

Janet Jackson made a rare public appearance on Friday as she attended the Barnstable Brown Gala in Kentucky. The American singer, 55, who in recent years has lived in London, cut a stylish figure in a long black coat at the star-studded event held at the Barnstable-Brown Mansion. She donned...
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Reveals Relationship Status With Scott Disick After Miami Hangout

Larsa Pippen, 47, has set the record straight regarding her relationship with Scott Disick, 38. After Kim Kardashian‘s former bestie and Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex hung out in Miami, Florida on April 20, speculation ran rampant that the two had become something more than just friends. But that’s not the case, at least according to Larsa, who told Page Six on May 5 that she has an “organic friendship” with Scott.
MIAMI, FL
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
50K+
Followers
11K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy