Suit against Dallas police officers will proceed

The U.S. Supreme Court paved the way on Tuesday, for a civil suit involving four Dallas police officers involved in the death of a man back in 2016, to proceed.

A federal appeals court ruled that "qualified immunity" should not protect the officers from potential liability resulting from the death of Tony Timpa, a man with mental illness who died after being restrained for nearly 14 minutes by Dallas police officers in 2016.

The City of Dallas took it to the Supreme Court and on Tuesday the court refused to weigh in, which means the case will go forward to trial.

Body camera footage showed the police officers restraining Timpa by placing him in handcuffs, with his hands bound behind his back, and face to the ground.

In the video, Timpa can be heard pleading for help more than 30 times before he lost consciousness and died minutes later.

A Dallas County grand jury indicted three of the officers on misdemeanor charges of deadly conduct before District Attorney John Creuzot dropped those charges in 2019.

Attorney Geoff Henley represents the family and hopes the case will go to trial before September.

