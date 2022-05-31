ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10-year-old boy who went missing downtown Detroit has been reunited with his family

By Wwj Newsroom
 2 days ago

DETROIT (WWJ) – The search for a young Detroit boy who went missing near downtown Detroit on Tuesday afternoon has ended with a reunion.

Detroit police officials say 10-year-old Caleb Holmes was last seen around 2:30 p.m. in the 900 block of W. Lafayette – near the John C. Lodge Freeway, a little less than a mile west of Campus Martius Park.

Authorities said the boy hadn't returned home, but police officials said around 7:30 p.m. he had been recovered and is doing fine.

Detroit, MI
