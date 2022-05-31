Did you feel it? Meteorologist Danielle Moss breaks down the 3.1 magnitude earthquake that rattled West Tennessee

Three earthquakes were recorded early Tuesday morning in northern Dyer County. The Center for Earthquake Research and Information registered the first earthquake just after 3:00, seven-and-a-half miles southeast of Ridgely. This tremor had a recording of 2.6 on the scale. At 3:34, a 2.1 earthquake was recorded seven-and-a-half miles southeast...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Valley Authority and the Knox County Rescue Squad are warning people to use extra caution on or near local waterways after an above-normal stretch of rainfall in the last week. According to the TVA, the Tennessee River Valley received 200% of normal rainfall...
Strong storms are possible as we head into Wednesday night and they will continue Thursday. We have a marginal risk (1/5) for areas north and west of Clarksville Wednesday and that same risk continues on Thursday for most of Middle TN and Southern KY.
MITCHELL COUNTY, N.C. (WCYB) — A magnitude 1.8 earthquake was reported in Western North Carolina near the Tennessee/North Carolina line Saturday. The shallow 2.6 mile depth quake occurred near Bakersville, North Carolina according to the USGS (United States Geological Survey). The origin of the quake was about 7.5 miles...
A series of earthquakes was recorded by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) Sun. and Mon. May 29 and 30 in Virginia. The first was recorded Sun. just past 7 p.m. and registered 2.3 on the Richter Scale. The second struck just past 2 a.m. Mon. May 30 also registering...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Due to the increase in oil prices, AAA warned gas prices may increase in the upcoming weeks. There was a dip in demand before Memorial Day, which caused the prices at the pump to stabilize. However, experts do not think this will last. “While drivers might...
Don't worry, great devastation might be a few hundred years away . . . Or not at all. Scientists aren't really that good at predicting earthquakes — At least in real life and not by way of disaster movies or after-the-fact documentaries. However . . . The tech that...
Tennessee summers are made for exploring the Great Smoky Mountains and finding new trails to host your next adventure. There's an abundance of creeks, lakes, and waterfalls perfect for cooling down on a humid day. These crystal clear pools on some hiking trails are ideal for escaping from the sun....
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency reported two boating fatality incidents during the Memorial Day holiday weekend. Reports said both incidents occurred in the evening on Monday, with one involving a collision between a pontoon boat and personal watercraft on South Holston Lake in Sullivan County. The incident resulted in the...
June 2 (UPI) -- Emergency water restrictions imposed in southern California started Wednesday. Roughly 6 million people must restrict outdoor watering to one day a week or adhere to volumetric limits. The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California adopted the Emergency Water Conservation Program in April because the severe drought...
Recently, an invasive species called hammerhead worms have been found in Tennessee. Soil circulation has caused hammerhead worms to spread across the country, particularly in greenhouse production, and they have recently been found in several Eastern Tennessee counties.
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – News Channel 11 viewers have been reporting an increase in bear sightings over the past week. Photos and security camera footage have spotted black bears trekking across front yards and even coming up onto porches. Officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency told News Channel 11 that the increased sightings […]
CONEJOS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -— A fire that broke out Saturday night is now measuring around 200 acres, with evacuations and pre-evacuation notices in place. The U.S. Forest Service (USFS) is calling the blaze the Menkhaven Fire. Officials report that it's burning about seven miles northwest of Fox Creek. USFS said there was no significant
TENNESSEE, USA — Tennessee is celebrating 226 years of statehood!. Before the Revolutionary War, the British set aside the land that would become Tennessee for Native Americans, but people in Virginia and North Carolina illegally settled the land before it was a state, causing years of conflict and war with the Native Americans. The settlers also complained the state wasn't protecting them.
