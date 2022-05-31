ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Did you feel it? Meteorologist Danielle Moss breaks down the 3.1 magnitude earthquake that rattled West Tennessee

Cover picture for the articleThere were no injuries or damages...

Three Earthquakes Recorded Tuesday Morning in Northwest Tennessee

Three earthquakes were recorded early Tuesday morning in northern Dyer County. The Center for Earthquake Research and Information registered the first earthquake just after 3:00, seven-and-a-half miles southeast of Ridgely. This tremor had a recording of 2.6 on the scale. At 3:34, a 2.1 earthquake was recorded seven-and-a-half miles southeast...
DYER COUNTY, TN
State
Tennessee State
M 1.8 small earthquake shakes TN/NC line: USGS

MITCHELL COUNTY, N.C. (WCYB) — A magnitude 1.8 earthquake was reported in Western North Carolina near the Tennessee/North Carolina line Saturday. The shallow 2.6 mile depth quake occurred near Bakersville, North Carolina according to the USGS (United States Geological Survey). The origin of the quake was about 7.5 miles...
USGS: Earthquake recorded near TN/NC state line

MITCHELL COUNTY, N.C. (WJHL) – A small earthquake shook Western North Carolina near Carter County Saturday night. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), a 1.8-magnitude earthquake occurred in Mitchell County, roughly five and a half miles east of Bakersville. The USGS’ interactive map shows the earthquake’s point of origin right along the Mitchell […]
A series of earthquakes strike Virginia over the weekend

A series of earthquakes was recorded by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) Sun. and Mon. May 29 and 30 in Virginia. The first was recorded Sun. just past 7 p.m. and registered 2.3 on the Richter Scale. The second struck just past 2 a.m. Mon. May 30 also registering...
VIRGINIA STATE
Earthquakes
Weather
Environment
Bear sightings increase in Northeast Tennessee

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – News Channel 11 viewers have been reporting an increase in bear sightings over the past week. Photos and security camera footage have spotted black bears trekking across front yards and even coming up onto porches. Officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency told News Channel 11 that the increased sightings […]
HILTONS, VA
Wildfire in Conejos County prompts new evacuations, road closures in southern Colorado

CONEJOS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -— A fire that broke out Saturday night is now measuring around 200 acres, with evacuations and pre-evacuation notices in place. The U.S. Forest Service (USFS) is calling the blaze the Menkhaven Fire. Officials report that it's burning about seven miles northwest of Fox Creek. USFS said there was no significant The post Wildfire in Conejos County prompts new evacuations, road closures in southern Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
CONEJOS COUNTY, CO
Tennessee turns 226 today! Here are some Volunteer State facts to know

TENNESSEE, USA — Tennessee is celebrating 226 years of statehood!. Before the Revolutionary War, the British set aside the land that would become Tennessee for Native Americans, but people in Virginia and North Carolina illegally settled the land before it was a state, causing years of conflict and war with the Native Americans. The settlers also complained the state wasn't protecting them.
TENNESSEE STATE

