Why Dub Nation should savor this trip back to the mountaintop

By Sam Lubman
 2 days ago

It is official: The Golden State Warriors are back in the NBA Finals, all set to face the Boston Celtics . While the Warriors have not actually won anything yet, it does feel as if they still have clinched some sort of major victory. Such are these emotions for Dubs fans coming off two brutally frustrating years of bad and mediocre basketball. And perhaps that two-year gap the Warriors spent in the wilderness was good for this team. And most of all, perhaps it was good for this fanbase as well.

Fifteen years ago, I graduated from middle school having just witnessed what at the time was the greatest collection of moments by the Golden State Warriors of my lifetime. The ‘We Believe’ run of the 2007 playoffs had just come to its conclusion a month prior, and for the first time in my life, I saw the Warriors do something I thought was not possible: play really good basketball.

The Bay Area sports scene was alive in ways I had never seen before. Everyone had Warriors fever. Owning Warriors gear was suddenly a flex (of course this was before flexing involved wearing clothing and not the actual act of flexing. It was a different world in 2007). In a region divided over football and baseball loyalties, suddenly everyone in the Bay Area was a fan of the same team. Giants fans and A’s fans cast aside their fan jerseys and donned Warriors No. 8 or No. 23 jerseys. It was halcyon times. A joyful buzzing drowned out everyday life for a few weeks. It was bliss. It was exciting. It was new, so so new.

Perhaps what made the Warriors success so special that spring was how new it was. It came at the tail end of 14 years of pain and misery that it became the driving force of a Warriors Twitter account called @ThisDayInSuck . It was a down stretch so bad for the Warriors that an unworldly upset of the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the playoffs and scraping together a single win in the Western Conference Semifinals felt like a championship season. Raise a banner folks! We reached the mountaintop! It’ll never get this good again.

And for a time, that was true. The Warriors would regress in the most Warriors way the next season, winning more games (48) and still somehow missing the playoffs. Because it was the Warriors, there was always a way it would get worse.

You were there, you saw it happen. It started with the 2007 draft day trade of Jason Richardson. Then Baron Davis left for the Clippers, a triple whammy that involved a star player leaving, going to a division rival, and the reminder that the Warriors were a less desirable team than the freaking Clippers. Monta Ellis fell off his moped, Stephen Jackson and Al Harrington grew tired of head coach Don Nelson, and the Warriors were a laughingstock again. It was This Day in Suck Part 2.

It was a sad time. But there’s a beauty in this sadness . The misery that preceded We Believe, and the sadness that followed, made We Believe that much more special. We had no idea what was about to come.

Steph Curry was exciting. He was fresh, fun and new. He was going to bring good memories to the Warriors and their fans. And he did! Almost immediately. In the Warriors surprise playoff run of 2013, his Warriors team upset a higher-seeded team in the first round, just like Monta and the We Believe Team did. They did it in six games winning all their home games, just like the We Believe Team did. They made it to the second round, and lost in 6 games. SIX GAMES!! Monta was only able to last five games. Steph took these Warriors one game more! THE MOUNTAINTOP HAS BEEN REACHED YET AGAIN!

Such were the expectations for Warriors fans. Boy, how naive we were.

Nothing could prepare longtime Warriors fans for the real mountaintop that Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Andre Igoudala, Shaun Livingston and eventually Kevin Durant would take us to.

Five NBA Finals Runs. Three championships. The best five year-run of basketball anyone alive today will likely ever see. A run like that would titillate any fanbase. But the sweetness of it all was amplified by the years of misery Warriors fans endured.

What makes Warriors fans so loud? It has nothing to do with the lungs they’re packing (or the smoke that fills those lungs). It has more to that these cheers are a result of almost 20 years of pent up joy that could not be had. Joy stored deep down in our souls, buried under years of bitterness and resentment formed from watching the likes of Adonal Foyle, Mookie Blaylock (a childhood favorite of mine) Speedy Claxton and Lou Amundson suck up meaningful minutes on a basketball court getting nowhere.

Twenty years of frustration and pent-up happiness spilled out in Oracle Arena every night for five seasons. Until one day, the mountaintop that was once mythical, and not even properly placed, was an expectation. The times were too good. Dub Nation was flying too close to the sun.

Which is why, as the Warriors are set for their sixth trip to the NBA Finals in the last eight years of basketball, I believe it was a blessing the Warriors were banished to basketball's desert these past two years. Because what makes the good times so great are the bad times that preceded them. Fourteen-year-olds graduating from middle school this summer are in the exact opposite position I was, knowing Warriors basketball being nothing but excellence. These last two seasons were new to them as the Warriors winning was once new to me.

These past two seasons were something Dub Nation needed. To show a younger generation what, as head coach Steve Kerr would call it, the “real NBA” is . And to remind an older fanbase how fleeting the success can be, and how special that mountaintop, whether it be mythical or real, truly is to summit.

So regardless of who the Warriors face in The Finals, promise yourself Warriors fans, that you will take a moment to savor how special this team is. Because as ALL OF US now know, no team is truly that far away from slipping back in irrelevance. Greatness is never guaranteed, and bad basketball is always just a bad break or ill-timed fall away. Success can be brief, fleeting, and most importantly, requires it be enjoyed most in the moment.

