WWE

Bray Wyatt Allegedly Told Simon Gotch Not to Speak to Vince McMahon

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer WWE star Simon Gotch discussed his experience with being fired from WWE on this week’s “Café De Rene” podcast. “I got told early on by Bray Wyatt who was always very kind, he said, ‘Don’t ever talk to Vince. Vince will not like your personality and it would not behoove...

www.pwmania.com

Comments / 1

