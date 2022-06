Filed Under road construction, Town Board, Traffic. June 3. By Dave Vieser. The Torrence Chapel Road roundabouts may be in peril, as a result of a new analysis provided by the NC Dept. of Transportation. Indeed, the price-tag for three new roundabouts has jumped by some $11.5 million—and since the town would have to shoulder all of the increase, officials may be ready to pull the plug on the entire plan.

CORNELIUS, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO