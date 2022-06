BERRIEN COUNTY, Mi. (WNDU) - Early Wednesday morning, Berrien County police responded to a string of burglaries that stretched from Niles, to Buchanan, to Galien. “Nobody likes to hear that phone ring in the middle of the night, and it rang at about 3 ‘o’clock in the morning. It was ADT calling that we had a burglar alarm and motion sensors going off,” said Jennifer Hirdning, the Owner of Galien Pro-Mart; one of the stores that was hit.

