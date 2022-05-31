ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grant Parish, LA

GPSO working to find ‘fur-ever’ homes for stray dogs

By Alex Orenczuk
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - For three years, the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office has been working to form a partnership with Best Friends Animal Society, an organization that helps finds forever homes for stray dogs. In 2021, GPSO Animal Control responded to 1,286 calls for service, a majority...

Sale of Pelican Seafood & Poboy building official, now owned by Heart of Worship Church

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The cash sale of the building the Pelican Seafood & Poboy restaurant is in has officially been completed. The building was sold by owners Mike Bordelon and Linda Sparks for $300,000 to the Heart of Worship Ministries of Louisiana with head pastor Keith Dickens signing for the church. The building owners were involved in a dispute over the shared parking lot between the buildings back in April. Now, the church owns both properties.
PELICAN, LA
City of Alexandria investigating system hack

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - It appears the City of Alexandria is the victim of a hack. In a post to its site, ALPHV Ransomware claimed that it targeted the city. The group has also been the source of previous local government hacks. ALPHV has previously stolen data from its victims, which it threatens to release if they are not paid a ransom.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Vernon Sheriff: Crime ring believed to be stealing fuel from convenience stores

Vernon Parish, LA (KPLC) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office says it has seen a rise in fuel theft at convenience stores in the area. Numerous convenience stores within the outlying areas of Vernon have reported “significant fuel thefts,” according to the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies believe that the suspects are involved in an organized theft ring.
VERNON PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested for Aggravated Arson After Allegedly Setting Fire to a Home with A Person Inside and Killing a Pet

Louisiana Man Arrested for Aggravated Arson After Allegedly Setting Fire to a Home with A Person Inside and Killing a Pet. The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office (LASFM) reported on May 31, 2022, that they had arrested a Shreveport man for allegedly setting fire to a home that had one person inside at the time of the fire, resulting in the death of a family pet.
SHREVEPORT, LA
UPDATE: Missing juvenile found

ALEXANDRIA, La. (June 1, 2022) – Alexandria police are asking for public assistance to locate Travonte Dominick, 12, of Alexandria. He is described as being approximately 5’4” and weighs about 120 pounds. He has been missing for approximately two days and was last seen in the 600 block of Fred Loop near 6th Street.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Boat launches out of water in Natchitoches crash

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries agents are investigating after a crash just south of Natchitoches launched a boat onto the riverbank. Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the scene at 8:15 p.m. where they found a boat on the bank of the Cane River near the 2400 block of Fish Hatchery Rd.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Patient threatens to blow up Shreveport hospital over pain meds; no bomb found

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Emergency crews responded to reports of a bomb threat at a Shreveport hospital Wednesday afternoon (June 1). Officials with the Shreveport Police Department say the call first went out around 12:30 p.m. at CHRISTUS Highland Medical Center in the 1400 block of E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop. Police say a patient showed up at the facility upset that he couldn’t get more pain medication. He then reportedly threatened to blow up the facility, saying he had a bomb in his backpack.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Louisiana Man Killed in Evening Crash with FedEx Truck on LA 12

Louisiana Man Killed in Evening Crash with FedEx Truck. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that troopers from LSP Troop D responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash near the intersection of LA Hwy 12 and Pierce Road in Beauregard Parish on June 1, 2022, shortly before 5:00 p.m. David J. Riley, 30, of DeRidder, Louisiana, was killed in the crash. According to preliminary findings, a 2021 Chevrolet Express FedEx truck driven by Taylor A. Maye, 21, of Lake Charles, Louisiana, was traveling west on LA 12. Maye crossed the centerline into the opposing lane of travel and attempted to pass another vehicle in a no passing zone for reasons that are still being investigated. A 2006 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling east on LA 12 when it was sideswiped by the FedEx truck.
DERIDDER, LA
Lifestyle
Animals
Dogs
Pets
Brian Caubarreaux announces ‘Do It Right Scholarship’ winners

CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - The Brian Caubarreaux & Associates Do It Right Scholarship Committee met and interviewed nine students for the scholarship on Thursday, June 2. Julia Hannah Crawford from Columbia, La. Monica Hines from Libuse, La. Congratulations to the winners!
CENTRAL, LA
DeRidder Man Killed in Accident Involving FedEx Truck

30-year old David J. Riley of DeRidder, LA, was killed Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in a two vehicle crash near the intersection of LA HWY 12 and Pierce Road in Beauregard Parish. Louisiana State Police Troopers preliminary investigation revealed a 2021 Chevrolet Express FedEx truck, driven by 21-year-old Taylor A. Maye of Lake Charles, LA, was traveling west on LA 12. For reasons still under investigation, Maye crossed the center line into the opposing lane of travel and attempted to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone. At the same time, a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling east on LA 12 and was sideswiped by the FedEx truck.
DERIDDER, LA
Louisiana Red Cross Urges the Community to Prepare for Potentially Active Hurricane Season

NEW ORLEANS, JUNE 1, 2022 — This hurricane season, which starts today and runs through Nov. 30, will be another very active one, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The Louisiana Region of the American Red Cross urges all residents to make their preparations now and is issuing a call for more people to volunteer to respond to emergencies.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Young man with Down syndrome surprises girlfriend with marriage proposal

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A recent birthday celebration at the “W” Event Center in Monroe turned surprisingly romantic when a young couple with Down syndrome got engaged. Chareay Lowens, also known as “Shug”, wanted a special night for his 21st birthday party. He decided to replicate a prom for the event on May 21. His family made him and his girlfriend, Jada Nichelle Bryant, king and queen of the prom.
MONROE, LA
Celebrations for LGBTQ+ Pride Month return to Central Louisiana

CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - Pride Month is back for the LGBTQ+ community and their allies - with events happening here in Cenla. Pride Month occurs in the United States to commemorate the Stonewall riots, which occurred at the end of June in 1969. This month-long observance is important to the LGBTQ+ community as a celebration of acceptance and overcoming.
CENTRAL, LA
Trial of 2019 Cottonport club shooting suspect underway

As much of the state is still recovering from the damage Hurricane Ida brought in 2021, it is once again time to prepare for hurricane season. Stella Sasser left a lifelong impact locally in Central Louisiana and across the entire state as a coach and educator. LDWF license changes take...
COTTONPORT, LA
RV taken from Shreve City found in Highland months later

SHREVEPORT, La.--The RV taken from a Shreve City storage facility has been located. KTBS first told you about the theft of Brett Malone's RV in January. At this point the recovery doesn't help Malone because insurance has already covered things but Malone says he was shocked to stumble upon the stolen RV in his neighborhood.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Passenger killed in Wednesday afternoon crash

A DeRidder man was killed in a late afternoon crash Wednesday near the intersection of La. 12 and Pierce Road in Beauregard Parish. Louisiana State Police Trooper Derek Senegal said the crash claimed the life of 30-year-old David J. Riley. Senegal said the preliminary investigation revealed a 2021 Chevrolet Express...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA

