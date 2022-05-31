GPSO working to find ‘fur-ever’ homes for stray dogs
By Alex Orenczuk
GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - For three years, the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office has been working to form a partnership with Best Friends Animal Society, an organization that helps finds forever homes for stray dogs. In 2021, GPSO Animal Control responded to 1,286 calls for service, a majority...
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The cash sale of the building the Pelican Seafood & Poboy restaurant is in has officially been completed. The building was sold by owners Mike Bordelon and Linda Sparks for $300,000 to the Heart of Worship Ministries of Louisiana with head pastor Keith Dickens signing for the church. The building owners were involved in a dispute over the shared parking lot between the buildings back in April. Now, the church owns both properties.
WEST MONROE, La. (7/29/2019) — “Catfishing” is defined as the act of luring someone into a relationship using a fictional online persona. Now, one West Monroe man is under arrest, accused of profiting off of another man he’s accused of conning. According to online arrest reports,...
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - It appears the City of Alexandria is the victim of a hack. In a post to its site, ALPHV Ransomware claimed that it targeted the city. The group has also been the source of previous local government hacks. ALPHV has previously stolen data from its victims, which it threatens to release if they are not paid a ransom.
Vernon Parish, LA (KPLC) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office says it has seen a rise in fuel theft at convenience stores in the area. Numerous convenience stores within the outlying areas of Vernon have reported “significant fuel thefts,” according to the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies believe that the suspects are involved in an organized theft ring.
Louisiana Man Arrested for Aggravated Arson After Allegedly Setting Fire to a Home with A Person Inside and Killing a Pet. The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office (LASFM) reported on May 31, 2022, that they had arrested a Shreveport man for allegedly setting fire to a home that had one person inside at the time of the fire, resulting in the death of a family pet.
ALEXANDRIA, La. (June 1, 2022) – Alexandria police are asking for public assistance to locate Travonte Dominick, 12, of Alexandria. He is described as being approximately 5’4” and weighs about 120 pounds. He has been missing for approximately two days and was last seen in the 600 block of Fred Loop near 6th Street.
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries agents are investigating after a crash just south of Natchitoches launched a boat onto the riverbank. Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the scene at 8:15 p.m. where they found a boat on the bank of the Cane River near the 2400 block of Fish Hatchery Rd.
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Emergency crews responded to reports of a bomb threat at a Shreveport hospital Wednesday afternoon (June 1). Officials with the Shreveport Police Department say the call first went out around 12:30 p.m. at CHRISTUS Highland Medical Center in the 1400 block of E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop. Police say a patient showed up at the facility upset that he couldn’t get more pain medication. He then reportedly threatened to blow up the facility, saying he had a bomb in his backpack.
UPDATE: According to Monroe Police Department Sergeant Michael Fendall, authorities found the missing 13-year-old boy’s deceased body around 8:30 p.m. They found him close to where he was last seen in the water. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to Monroe Police Department Sergeant Michael Fendall, shortly after 5 p.m., on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, officers […]
Two From Louisiana Arrested for DWI on the Water Over the Memorial Day Extended Weekend. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on May 31, 2022, that enforcement agents arrested two men on May 28 and May 30 in Iberia and Pointe Coupee parishes for allegedly operating or driving a vessel while impaired (DWI).
CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - The Brian Caubarreaux & Associates Do It Right Scholarship Committee met and interviewed nine students for the scholarship on Thursday, June 2. Julia Hannah Crawford from Columbia, La. Monica Hines from Libuse, La. Congratulations to the winners!
30-year old David J. Riley of DeRidder, LA, was killed Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in a two vehicle crash near the intersection of LA HWY 12 and Pierce Road in Beauregard Parish. Louisiana State Police Troopers preliminary investigation revealed a 2021 Chevrolet Express FedEx truck, driven by 21-year-old Taylor A. Maye of Lake Charles, LA, was traveling west on LA 12. For reasons still under investigation, Maye crossed the center line into the opposing lane of travel and attempted to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone. At the same time, a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling east on LA 12 and was sideswiped by the FedEx truck.
NEW ORLEANS, JUNE 1, 2022 — This hurricane season, which starts today and runs through Nov. 30, will be another very active one, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The Louisiana Region of the American Red Cross urges all residents to make their preparations now and is issuing a call for more people to volunteer to respond to emergencies.
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A recent birthday celebration at the “W” Event Center in Monroe turned surprisingly romantic when a young couple with Down syndrome got engaged. Chareay Lowens, also known as “Shug”, wanted a special night for his 21st birthday party. He decided to replicate a prom for the event on May 21. His family made him and his girlfriend, Jada Nichelle Bryant, king and queen of the prom.
CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - Pride Month is back for the LGBTQ+ community and their allies - with events happening here in Cenla. Pride Month occurs in the United States to commemorate the Stonewall riots, which occurred at the end of June in 1969. This month-long observance is important to the LGBTQ+ community as a celebration of acceptance and overcoming.
SHREVEPORT, La.--The RV taken from a Shreve City storage facility has been located. KTBS first told you about the theft of Brett Malone's RV in January. At this point the recovery doesn't help Malone because insurance has already covered things but Malone says he was shocked to stumble upon the stolen RV in his neighborhood.
