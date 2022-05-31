Notebook: UConn women’s basketball to face Division II Kutztown in preseason
By Daniel Connolly
UConn women’s basketball’s 2022-23 schedule is beginning to come together. On Saturday, the Manchester JI’s Carl Adamec reported that the Huskies will face Division II Kutztown University in an exhibition contest in addition to a closed-door scrimmage against a Division I opponent. It’s the same preseason...
Ryan McCarty, Yardley resident and Pennsbury High School grad, is swinging for the fences in pursuit of achieving a prestigious college baseball player of the year award. And best of all, local fans can help him get there, as reported by Penn State Abington, his home field. McCarty is under...
Central Bucks West had a football season to remember last fall. The Bucks finished second to North Penn in the tough SOL National Conference and advanced to the District One 6A quarterfinals. At the heart of that squad was an outstanding senior class. “It’s a very special group,” West football...
PLYMOUTH MEETING >> Coming into Thursday’s District 1 6A championship game between West Chester Henderson and Owen J. Roberts, the two squads have something more in common than their respective 22-1 records. The two, who met in the 2010 PIAA 6A championship game (won by Henderson) boast two of the longest-tenured head baseball coaches in the state of Pennsylvania.
Kyle Williams Jr. is now up to seven college football offers. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. That is after the Harrisburg rising senior said Wednesday that Monmouth joined the mix for his services. He also claims offers from New Hampshire, Richmond, Lafayette, Kent...
Phillylacrosse.com, Posted 6/1/22 – From Press Release. After a storied 17-year coaching career as Head Coach of Inter-Ac league power Malvern Prep, John McEvoy announced today that he was stepping down. Under McEvoy’s leadership, the Friars won the last four and 11 overall Inter–Ac Championships (2005, 2007, 2008, 2009,...
It’s only fitting that a game between two rivals goes into extra innings. It’s even more fitting to have it end in dramatic fashion. Warwick and Manheim Township were in a scoreless deadlock through seven innings in the Class 6A District lll championship game, until Matt Seibert stepped up to the plate. With a runner […]
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Hoop It Up 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament comes to City Island on Saturday, June 4. The street basketball festival is open to all ages, and already has dozens of teams signed up to participate. This one day 3×3 (3-on-3) streetball style basketball tournament will be a coed event with various ages and […]
Bristol-born radio sports talk show host Mike Missanelli announced his departure from 97.5 The Fanatic. The unplugging of his latest gig was covered by Rob Tornoe in The Philadelphia Inquirer. Missanelli, whose career included covering sports for the Inquirer and rival sports station 610 WIP, made the announcement rather suddenly,...
When I worked at the Daily News we had a going away gathering for a retiree. Kind words were thrown around, as expected, if not warranted. A co-worker whispered in my ear “it’s amazing how much better a person becomes when they either retire or die.”. Truer words...
When Rena Fimiano moved back to Easton and noticed a lack of boutique workout spaces, she knew she wanted to share her love of cycling with the area. “I’m starting with pop-ups because I want to establish a strong community presence while giving people a more intimate workout experience,” says Fimiano, owner and instructor. There are 10 bikes and Fimiano says the energy really drives the ride. “When you have nine excited people next to you, it’s an amazing feeling.” Keep an eye out for classes popping up in surprise locations around Easton all summer long. Leading up to each ride, hints for the next location will be posted on Instagram. Once revealed, anyone age 16 or older can register online. Easton Cycle is also available to book for private events, bridal party festivities and small business gatherings. “I’m also collabing with local businesses like Inner Shift Fitness and Good Health Acupuncture, which is really exciting too,” she says.
Rick Henrick, of North Catasauqua, cut short a round of golf last Sept. 15 at Brookside Country Club in Macungie because he wasn’t feeling well. His heart stopped in the parking lot of the Macungie club when he suffered a type of heart attack so deadly it’s commonly referred to as a “widow-maker,” according to an account of the incident shared by Lehigh Valley Health Network.
More storms and potential flooding are set to hit parts of our area Thursday afternoon and evening. A First Alert is in effect until 9 p.m. Thursday for our area due to strong to severe storms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is also in effect for the entire area until 9...
TREDYFFRIN, Pa. - Authorities say two people were hurt when a plane made an emergency landing on a Pennsylvania golf course Wednesday afternoon. The hard landing happened around 3:30 p.m. at St. Davis Golf Country Club in the Wayne section of Tredyffrin Township. Police Chief Mike Beaty told reporters that...
White supremacy groups have seldom, if ever, been more active, the top official for the Anti-Defamation League’s Philadelphia Region told an audience of about 50 during a May 25 presentation at the Free Library of Northampton Township. During a talk organized by the Bucks County Human Relations Council, ADL...
Kathy Levine was one of the OG queens of QVC. Her witty ad-libs, charming personality, charismatic style, entrepreneurial skills, and friendships with personalities like Joan Rivers, helped her rise to home shopping stardom throughout the 1980s until 2000. QVC loyalists had not forgotten this queen. So, it’s no wonder they were ecstatic about her return as a guest host on QVC in 2022. Newer fans want to know all about this spectacular host. We reveal more about her path to QVC and back in this Kathy Levine wiki.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — For people looking to enjoy a beer at the bar, well the beverage of your choice might be out of stock and it could be that way for a little while due to delivery delays.
At O’Neals Pub in Philadelphia’s Queen Village neighborhood, the flow of beer is slowing down. Managing partner Greg “Spoonie” Rand says if he ran out of a certain beer in the middle of the week, he used to be able to get another delivery the next day.
Now he may have to wait until the following week.
“You used to be able to order and...
No red barn, no fields to plow. It’s a farm but it looks like a giant warehouse. That’s because it’s Bowery Farm Bethlehem, a smart farm housed in a 156,000-square-foot structure where plants are grown indoors in vertical stacks using artificial light and a fraction of the water that traditional farming requires.
If variety is the spice of life, then options and alternatives are true delights. Cue the My Heroes Stage in five, four, three, two, one. My Heroes Stage is central Pennsylvania’s newest live music venue. Located at Hollywood Casino in Grantville, it’s bringing big-name recording artists from the musical realms of rock, pop and country and western to the Harrisburg region.
KING OF PRUSSIA PA – This may be Sunday’s (May 29, 2022) object lesson from the Pennsylvania State Police: if you’re losing at cards, don’t lose your temper. Troopers working Sunday at 10:45 a.m. on behalf of the state Bureau of Gaming Enforcement at the Valley Forge Casino Resort, 1160 First Ave., said they cited a 23-year-old Philadelphia woman for harassment. She allegedly used threatening language while she was a patron at a table game on the casino floor.
