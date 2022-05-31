Notebook: UConn women’s basketball to face Division II Kutztown in preseason

When Rena Fimiano moved back to Easton and noticed a lack of boutique workout spaces, she knew she wanted to share her love of cycling with the area. “I’m starting with pop-ups because I want to establish a strong community presence while giving people a more intimate workout experience,” says Fimiano, owner and instructor. There are 10 bikes and Fimiano says the energy really drives the ride. “When you have nine excited people next to you, it’s an amazing feeling.” Keep an eye out for classes popping up in surprise locations around Easton all summer long. Leading up to each ride, hints for the next location will be posted on Instagram. Once revealed, anyone age 16 or older can register online. Easton Cycle is also available to book for private events, bridal party festivities and small business gatherings. “I’m also collabing with local businesses like Inner Shift Fitness and Good Health Acupuncture, which is really exciting too,” she says.

1 DAY AGO