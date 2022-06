We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. It’s funny how one small change can make a really big difference. Something I’ve always struggled with since living on my own (yes, even after all this time) is filling space. Just when I think I’ve got all the pieces of the puzzle figured out, there always seems to be something missing that I can’t quite put my finger on. Case in point, my home office. I had everything in there that I need for work and then some. Desk? Check. Bookshelves? Check. Filing cabinet and space-saving over-the-door rack? Yup. And still, something was off. It wasn’t until I started shopping around for my bedroom decor that I knew what was wrong. My office has a window that gets a lot of light, and that window was in desperate need of curtains. I was told about these bestselling Theater-Grade Blackout Curtains from Sun Zero on Amazon, and the reviews alone were enough to convince me to try them out.

SHOPPING ・ 2 DAYS AGO