ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Rafael Nadal’s dominance on clay continues with epic win over Novak Djokovic

By Tumaini Carayol at Roland Garros
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bQ9wV_0fwIkh9b00

As the two greatest rivals in men’s tennis convened at the French Open once more, plenty of factors pointed in favour of Novak Djokovic. While both he and Rafael Nadal had arrived in the clay court season full of uncertainty, only Djokovic had taken notable steps forward since. Nadal, meanwhile, still searched for his best form after his fractured rib. His preparation was complicated with a flareup of his chronic foot injury. His form in Paris was, so far, subpar.

Related: French Open quarter-finals: Nadal beats Djokovic in epic, Gauff and Trevisan win – as it happened

But this is Rafael Nadal. At Roland Garros. He is the man who has won 110 times in his home with just three losses, who has shown over the course of his 17 years there that form and other frivolous trivia have little relevance in the face of total, unprecedented dominance. In a match that began in May and ended in June, Nadal blew Djokovic away in the opening stages, then absorbed multiple strong fightbacks and immense pressure before rising to win 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6(4) after four hours and 11 minutes at 1:15am local time.

“It was a very tough match,” said Nadal. “Novak is one of the best players in history without a doubt. Always to play against him is an amazing challenge. All the history that we have together, today was another one.”

In the 59th meeting of the historic rivalry that never ends, Nadal moves to 29-30 against Djokovic in their head-to-head. He will face Alexander Zverev in the semi-final, who played the best grand slam match of his career as he edged past an often erratic Carlos Alcaraz , snuffing out the surrounding hype as he won 6-4, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6(7).

Nadal arrived on his court and set the tone from the beginning, forcing his way inside the baseline and looking to unload on his forehand down the line, the historic barometer of his confidence. During the numerous tight early games, Nadal broke Djokovic’s serve in the opening game after several deuces. As a sublime Nadal marched through the opening set, Djokovic struggled. His backhand sprayed unusual unforced errors, returns landed short, he struggled to keep up and Nadal established a 6-2, 3-0 lead with a double break.

It was only a matter of time before Djokovic asserted himself, and it was at this moment that he did. He scythed Nadal’s serve down with his return and slowly moved on top of the baseline as it was he who dictated the exchanges, crushing the ball and rushing the Nadal forehand. He won six of the next seven games to level the match, but they were earned through a series of interminable, brutal deuce games over an 88-minute set.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34avBx_0fwIkh9b00
Djokovic stretches to play a forehand during the quarter-final against Nadal. Photograph: Adam Pretty/Getty Images

Djokovic’s level sharply rose, but it did not last. Nadal opened the third set by continually looking to reach the net and he dominated a substandard Djokovic over the course of the set. But the momentum only continued to swing. Djokovic dialled back in on his return of serve and as he broke serve in Nadal’s opening service game in the fourth, he had again returned to the top of the baseline, putting constant pressure on Nadal and presenting himself a chance to serve out the set. He led 5-2, but Nadal charged, saving two set points at 5-3 then nailing an inside out forehand winner to break.

As the fourth-set tiebreak began, Nadal soared. He was timing his down-the-line forehand better than at any point since the opening set. He nailed three forehand winners in a row to begin the tiebreak and with every point the task before Djokovic became increasingly bleak. The No 1 wrestled back three match points from 1-6, but his time in Nadal’s home this year ended with a thunderous backhand down-the-line winner off the Spaniard’s racket.

Related: Zverev eases into second French Open semi-final with win against Alcaraz

“To win against Novak, there is only one way: to play at your best from the first point to the last. Today it was one of those nights for me. An unexpected level but I am super happy,” said Nadal.

Afterwards, Djokovic conceded that he was second best on the day: “I know I could have played better,” he said. “I’m proud of fighting and staying till the last shot. As I said, you know, I lost to a better player today. Had my chances. Didn’t use them. That’s it. Over four hours’ battle, and I have to accept this defeat.”

Throughout the week, Nadal has suggested that this French Open could well be his last in light of his chronic foot injury, and he is navigating this French Open with extra emotion: “I am just enjoying every day that I have the chance to be here, and without thinking much about what can happen on the future,” he said. “Of course I’m going to keep fighting to find a solution for [the foot], but for the moment, we haven’t. So just give myself a chance to play another semi-finals here at Roland Garros is a lot of energy for me.”

Comments / 1

Related
The Guardian

After 21 people were killed, the Republican party’s newest enemy is … doors

Sign up for the Week in Patriarchy, a newsletter​ on feminism and sexism sent every Saturday. It can be hard to get your head around what rightwingers in the US actually believe. On the one hand, they claim to love babies; on the other hand, they’re against government funds going towards helping to feed babies. They claim to love freedom and hate government meddling, but then they’re frenetically trying to pass bills that would take away a woman’s freedom over her own body and allow the government to meddle in intimate reproductive choices. Like I said, they’re a complex bunch! Still, I’ve mapped their moral compass as best I can, and compiled this handy cheatsheet to help understand where conservatives stand on various issues. Here you go.
UVALDE, TX
Tennis World Usa

Roland Garros 2022: the SHOCKING PIC of Alexander Zverev's injury

What happened to Alexander Zverev was an episode that happens very rarely in a semi-final of a Grand Slam, one of the four prestigious events of the season. The desire to arrive at the final act of the Parisian tournament, beat a great champion like Rafael Nadal and chase the dream most often sought for a few years: all this vanished in an instant due to a very bad crash in a crucial phase of the match , which would then have led the two to play the outcome of the second set at the tie-break.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Novak Djokovic
ClutchPoints

Coco Gauff’s incredibly classy message to Iga Swiatek after losing in French Open final at Roland Garros

Coco Gauff’s dreams of winning the 2022 French Open women’s singles tournament came to an end Saturday, as she fell prey to world no. 1 Iga Swiatek to the tune of a 1-6, 3-6 score. While that loss definitely stings and will hurt for days to come for Gauff, that did not stop the 18-year-old American tennis star from showering her conqueror at Roland Garros.
TENNIS
Reuters

Nadal in French Open final after Zverev retires with ankle injury

PARIS, June 3 (Reuters) - It was not the ending anyone expected following a three-hour contest that produced plenty of high drama as Rafael Nadal reached the French Open final for an incredible 14th time on Friday -- albeit after Alexander Zverev was forced to retire hurt with an ankle injury while trailing 7-6(8) 6-6. A semi-final between a Spaniard who has won the claycourt major a record 13-times and a red-hot German playing perhaps the best tennis in his career lived up to expectation for three hours and 13 minutes.
TENNIS
The Guardian

M&S inspired by Deborah James to list bowel cancer symptoms on toilet roll packs

Marks & Spencer will add information about the signs and symptoms of bowel cancer on its toilet roll packaging in a move inspired by the cancer campaigner Dame Deborah James. The changes, which come into effect from September, are part of the retailer’s partnership with Bowel Cancer UK. M&S will also make a £50,000 donation to the charity which James, who has incurable bowel cancer, represents as a patron.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epic Win
The Guardian

Ray Liotta obituary

“As far back as I can remember, I always wanted to be a gangster.” Those words, delivered with lingering fascination by the actor Ray Liotta, who has died unexpectedly aged 67, ushered audiences into Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas (1990), one of the most dynamic pictures made about the criminal life and its enticements.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

The man who killed a stranger with a single punch, and then turned his life around

Jacob Dunne loved getting into fights. Every weekend he and his friends would go into Nottingham city centre to start a ruck. One night in the summer of 2011, the 19-year-old threw a single punch. He immediately sensed it was different. There was no resistance, and the victim swayed back. “I knew something bad had happened as soon as I hit him,” he says today. Dunne didn’t hang around. Without a word to his friends, he fled the scene.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

Kimmel on baby formula shortage: ‘Never been a better time to force women to have kids’

Jimmy Kimmel opened Tuesday’s show with the national shortage on baby formula, which has left parents desperate and led authorities to warn people not to try to make their own recipe. “I don’t know – I’m sure the ivermectin and bleach people could figure this out for us,” Kimmel deadpanned. “Just mix you up some Gatorade and some baby powder, throw in some breakfast sausage and it blend it up real good, the baby should be fine.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
French Open
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
The Guardian

Elizabeth Rose obituary

My daughter, Elizabeth Rose, who has died aged 33 from the effects of Crohn’s disease, was a talented artist and curator and disability advocate who documented her illness on social media. Elizabeth developed Crohn’s in her teenage years and thereafter led an extraordinary artistic life, despite the steady progression...
OBITUARIES
The Guardian

New Mexico wildfire spreading north toward mountain resort towns near Taos

A raging New Mexico wildfire was headed toward a ski resort and the 1,000-year-old community of Taos as howling winds continue to push the erratic flames forward. Officials on Wednesday issued warnings for more people to prepare to evacuate as the fast-moving fire picked up momentum. As people fled, flames raced through parched forests and firefighters tried to protect homes from a blaze that has burned a 45-mile-long path up the Sangre de Cristo mountains in just over a month.
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

The Guardian

299K+
Followers
75K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy