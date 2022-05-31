San Fernando Police Officer Pleads Not Guilty in Alleged On-Duty Assault

A 25-year-old felon was convicted of several robberies of teens in Santa Ana and faces sentencing next month, according to court records obtained Thursday. Brandon Matthew Vu was convicted Wednesday of four counts of robbery, and one count each of possession of a firearm by a felon and a prohibited person owning ammunition, all felonies. Jurors also found true sentencing enhancements for the personal use of a firearm, according to court records.

SANTA ANA, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO