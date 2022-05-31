San Fernando Police Officer Pleads Not Guilty in Alleged On-Duty Assault

After more than three years, the man accused of fatally shooting beloved Los Angeles-area rapper and entrepreneur Nipsey Hussle is finally set to go on trial.Slated to begin at 9 a.m. Thursday morning, Eric Holder Jr. faces charges in relation to a 2019 shooting which left Hussle dead and two other men wounded. The shooting took place on March 31, 2019, outside of Hussle's clothing store, The Marathon Clothing, on Crenshaw Boulevard. Holder, now 32-years-old, fled the scene after the shooting, which reportedly took place following a brief verbal confrontation involving the two parties, during which Hussle is said to have called...
