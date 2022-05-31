ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Fernando Police Officer Pleads Not Guilty in Alleged On-Duty Assault

A San Fernando police officer pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a misdemeanor count of assault under the color of authority involving a man at a gas station last June. Saul Garibay, 53, responded last June 15 to a disturbance call...

LAPD Officer Pleads Guilty to Stealing Truck in Orange

A Los Angeles Police Department officer pleaded guilty Thursday and was immediately sentenced to six months in jail for stealing a pickup truck from a small dealer in Orange. Matthew Calleros, 46, of Whittier, went to B & J Car Company on Oct. 25, 2019, and asked a car salesman to retrieve some information about a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado on the lot, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.
DA Declines to File Charges Against Driver Suspected in Deadly DUI Collision

Prosecutors Thursday declined to file charges against a man suspected of killing a motorcyclist in a collision at a Menifee intersection while intoxicated, returning the case to police for additional investigation. Jose Antonio Celedon, 41, was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta on suspicion of...
Convicted Felon from South L.A. Man Arrested for Suspected Gun Possession

A convicted felon from South Los Angeles has been arrested on a federal firearms charge alleging he illegally possessed several firearms and more than a 1,000 rounds of ammunition, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives announced Thursday. Anthony Butterfield, 36, was charged in Los Angeles federal court with...
Murder Suspect Giovani Gonzalez Arrested After 32 Years

HOLLYWOOD HILLS—The Los Angeles Police Department announced on their website that on May 18, members of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Foreign Prosecution Liaison Unit took into custody, murder suspect, Giovani Gonzalez at the Los Angeles International Airport after 32 years of avoiding apprehension. The LAPD reported on...
Felon Convicted in Armed Robberies in Santa Ana

A 25-year-old felon was convicted of several robberies of teens in Santa Ana and faces sentencing next month, according to court records obtained Thursday. Brandon Matthew Vu was convicted Wednesday of four counts of robbery, and one count each of possession of a firearm by a felon and a prohibited person owning ammunition, all felonies. Jurors also found true sentencing enhancements for the personal use of a firearm, according to court records.
DHS Man Behind Bars for Allegedly Killing Infant Son

A 24-year-old Desert Hot Springs man accused of killing his infant son was being held without bail Thursday, facing a murder charge. Officers responded to the 66100 block of First Street at around 11 a.m. May 18 on a report of a baby not breathing, according to the Desert Hot Springs Police Department.
Saugus Man Pleads Guilty To Voluntary Manslaughter, Sentenced To Prison

A Santa Clarita man pled guilty to voluntary manslaughter Tuesday in the killing of his uncle, and was sentenced to state prison. Daniel Cierzan, 24, of Saugus, pled guilty to one count of voluntary manslaughter of the killing of his uncle Will Cierzan in 2017, said Ricardo Santiago, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
Former Marine Convicted of Murder Loses Latest Appeal

A state appellate court panel Thursday rejected the latest appeal filed on behalf of one of three former Marines convicted in the slaying of a man in Long Beach during an apparent dispute over a drug deal nearly 15 years ago. The three-justice panel from California’s 2nd District Court of...
Help needed to solve 2016 killing of teen as she left church in Lynwood

Authorities and family members are asking the public for help Thursday in their search for whoever fatally shot a 16-year-old girl as she sat in the backseat of her mother’s car in Lynwood several years ago. The shooting took place on Nov. 16, 2016, near the intersection of Long Beach Boulevard and Euclid Avenue as […]
Felon Admits Fatally Hitting Teen Bicyclist, Fleeing Scene in Riverside

A probationer who ran over and killed a 15-year-old bicyclist on a Riverside street, then fled the scene, pleaded guilty Thursday to hit-and-run resulting in death. Rosendo Morales Caldera, 37, of Riverside admitted the hit-and-run count, as well as a sentence-enhancing allegation of fleeing the scene of a crime, under a plea agreement with the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office. In exchange for his admissions, prosecutors dropped a misdemeanor charge of operating a motor vehicle without a license.
Woman Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Vehicle With Child Inside

A woman was in custody Thursday for allegedly stealing another woman’s SUV, which had the victim’s child in the rear seat, police said. Officers were sent to 110th Street and Wilmington Avenue about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on a report of a kidnapping, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
Man Suspected of Shooting at Eastvale Home Arrested

A 47-year-old man suspected of shooting at an Eastvale residence during a family conflict, causing property damage but no injuries, was being held Thursday in lieu of $500,000 bail. Juan Huerta of South Gate was arrested and booked into the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning Wednesday on suspicion of shooting...
Los Angeles Police Fatally Shoot Man in Koreatown

A man allegedly armed with a handgun was fatally shot by Los Angeles police Thursday in Koreatown. The shooting occurred about 8:15 am. near Eighth and Berendo streets, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. LAPD Capt. Aaron Ponce told reporters that officers were sent to the location on a...
Another Prosecutor Sues LACo Alleging Retaliatory Disparate Treatment

A veteran deputy district attorney is suing Los Angeles County, alleging he was demoted from his position in the sex crimes division to an inferior post for telling a judge that his office’s motion to dismiss the special circumstances in a case involving the killings of two children was not being done in the interests of justice.
Trial begins for Eric Holder Jr., man accused of fatally shooting Nipsey Hussle in 2019

After more than three years, the man accused of fatally shooting beloved Los Angeles-area rapper and entrepreneur Nipsey Hussle is finally set to go on trial.Slated to begin at 9 a.m. Thursday morning, Eric Holder Jr. faces charges in relation to a 2019 shooting which left Hussle dead and two other men wounded. The shooting took place on March 31, 2019, outside of Hussle's clothing store, The Marathon Clothing, on Crenshaw Boulevard. Holder, now 32-years-old, fled the scene after the shooting, which reportedly took place following a brief verbal confrontation involving the two parties, during which Hussle is said to have called...
