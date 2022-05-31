ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ana, CA

Threat Forces Closure of Mater Dei High School

By Contributing Editor
 2 days ago

A threat to Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana Tuesday forced the Diocese of Orange to shut down the campus through Friday as Santa Ana police investigate....

Canyon High in Santa Clarita Cancels Classes After Threat Discovered

Canyon High School students have been told to remain at home Thursday, the last day of school, after graffiti threatening the Canyon Country school in Santa Clarita was found in a campus bathroom stall, school officials said. According to Canyon High School Principal Shellie Holcombe a student discovered the graffiti...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Lake Elsinore Unified reschedules graduation amid security concern

On Wednesday, the Lake Elsinore Unified School District rescheduled the graduation ceremony for three schools because of a security concern. The graduation for Valley Adult School, Ortega High School and Keith McCarthy Academy was originally scheduled for June 1. School district officials said the move was "out of an abundance of caution.""Safety is our number one priority," officials said in a statement. "We will heighten our school security through this situation. It is important we remind all students that if they see something to say something."School District officials were working closely with Riverside County Sheriff's Department on how to move forward.
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
Parents Protest Ban on Unvaccinated Students at Charter School Graduation

A group of parents and students at Granada Hills Charter High School rallied outside the campus Tuesday in opposition to a policy that will bar students who aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19 from participating in graduation ceremonies. “I think it’s terrible,” parent Tom Luna told KNX Newsradio at the rally....
LOS ANGELES, CA
Voters in Brea, Buena Park, Fullerton, La Habra, Placentia, Stanton and West Anaheim Are Picking a New County Rep. What Do the Candidates Say?

Editor’s note: Ahead of next week’s election, Voice of OC is publishing a series of candidate surveys for the various races. Click here to see all of the surveys. County supervisors are among the most powerful officials in Orange County, shaping decisions around law enforcement spending, mental health, homelessness and public health.
ANAHEIM, CA
Teenager Shot Outside Ulysses S. Grant High School in Van Nuys

Ulysses S. Grant High School in Van Nuys was placed on lockdown Wednesday after a teenage boy was wounded outside the school in what police said they believed was a gang-related shooting. The shooting occurred at about 3:24 p.m. as students were being dismissed from the school at 13000 Oxnard...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Future of Charter Schools in Orange County? Where OC Board of Education Candidates Stand

Editor’s note: Ahead of next week’s election, Voice of OC is publishing a series of candidate surveys for the various races. Click here to see all of the surveys. Orange County voters have the power to shape a new majority on the county Board of Education in the coming days, in one of the only races that will be decided this June without moving to a runoff election.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Gunfire erupts as Rialto students enjoy field trip at a park

Rialto students on a field trip to celebrate the end of the year were forced to take cover after two people shot at each other at a nearby basketball court. According to the Rialto Police Department, two groups were playing basketball at Alec Fergusson Park near the 2300 block of W. Sunrise Drive as six classes of first and second graders from Edward Fitzgerald Elementary School were nearby on a field trip. The students were there to celebrate the end of the year. The around 1 p.m. an altercation between the basketball players escalated prompting two of the players to pull out guns and start shooting. One of the subjects was killed while the other was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition. No students, employees campus security guards or bystanders were wounded.  Police said that campus security guards and teachers took children to tables and other types of concealment when the shooting first started. When officers and deputies with San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department arrived they were able to escort 79 students back to their school. The children were then released to their parents and guardians. 
RIALTO, CA
Voters in Costa Mesa, Irvine, Dana Point and Much of South County Are Picking a New County Rep. What Do the Candidates Say?

Editor’s note: Ahead of next week’s election, Voice of OC is publishing a series of candidate surveys for the various races. Click here to see all of the surveys. County supervisors are among the most powerful officials in Orange County, shaping decisions around law enforcement spending, mental health, homelessness and public health.
IRVINE, CA
Oklahoma Man Accused of Making Bomb Threats to LA Schools

An Oklahoma man who grew up in Los Angeles was arrested Wednesday on federal charges alleging that he telephoned bomb threats to five Los Angeles schools, including two elementary schools, and also threatened to shoot the children as they exited one of the elementary schools. Marcus James Buchanan, 44, of...
Mountain lion enters high school classroom in Peninsula

PESCADERO, Calif. (KRON) — A mountain lion entered Pescadero High School on the Peninsula, according to a tweet from the San Mateo County Sheriff’s office. KRON4 spoke to the superintendent of the school district who said the cat likely entered the classroom before school started and there were no students in the classroom at the […]
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
Orange County Eighth Grader Eliminated in Spelling Bee Quarterfinals

An eighth-grader who attends McAuliffe Middle School in Los Alamitos was eliminated in the fourth round of the 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee Wednesday, misspelling lepper, a horse skilled in jumping. Jason Khan spelled it leper. Jason was among the 88 spellers from the original field of 234 competing in...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

