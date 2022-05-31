ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pursuit ends after suspect crashes on 101 off-ramp in Hollywood

By Matthew Rodriguez
CBS LA
 2 days ago

LAPD pursuit ends after suspect spins out of freeway off-ramp 01:01

A pursuit ended after the suspect lost control of his car and crashed into a wall on a 101 freeway off-ramp.

The brief pursuit began at about 3:50 p.m. in Hollywood. At one point, the driver reportedly drove down the wrong side of the road before entering the 101 freeway.

Suspect loses control of stolen car and crashes during LAPD pursuit 00:55

Shortly after entering the freeway, the suspect attempted to exit onto an off-ramp but lost control of the stolen vehicle and crashed into a wall.

He then attempted to run from police but officers soon caught up to him in their cruisers.

The Los Angeles Police Department arrested the suspect shortly after.

