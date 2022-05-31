Pursuit ends after suspect crashes on 101 off-ramp in Hollywood

A pursuit ended after the suspect lost control of his car and crashed into a wall on a 101 freeway off-ramp.

The brief pursuit began at about 3:50 p.m. in Hollywood. At one point, the driver reportedly drove down the wrong side of the road before entering the 101 freeway.

Shortly after entering the freeway, the suspect attempted to exit onto an off-ramp but lost control of the stolen vehicle and crashed into a wall.

He then attempted to run from police but officers soon caught up to him in their cruisers.

The Los Angeles Police Department arrested the suspect shortly after.