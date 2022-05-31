ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Hartzler defends law-abiding gun owners

By The Annie Frey Show, Annie Frey
 2 days ago

Representative Vicky Hartzler reflected on the tragic school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. In the wake of this horrendous event, many have called for new legislation to restrict firearm ownership. Hartzler agrees that steps need to be taken to protect schools, but she does not believe that any of the proposed gun control measures would make an impact on school shootings.

"The answer isn’t to take away guns from law-abiding citizens," said Hartzler.

Instead, Hartzler proposed that schools should be given increased security. Hartzler has a bill before congress called The Police Officers Protecting Children Act. What this bill would do is allow off-duty and retired police officers to carry firearms on school property if the local school invites them to do so. Essentially this would increase the ability of schools to provide armed security to protect students. Hartzler discussed other topics including her campaign to represent Missouri in the U.S. Senate. To hear the full interview you can listen to the podcast or the audio above. Be sure to download the Audacy app so you don't miss an episode of The Annie Frey Show .

Government
