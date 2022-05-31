New elementary school in Nacogdoches designed to increase student safety

NACOGDOCHES, Texas ( KETK ) — A ribbon cutting was held Tuesday for a new school in Nacogdoches. Officials say it’s designed to prevent tragedies like the Uvalde shooting.

“Unfortunately this has been going on for several years,” said Dr. Gabriel Trujillo, Nacogdoches ISD Superintendent.

Nacogdoches ISD is making sure their students are safe while at school.

“It’s unfortunate with what has occurred in the lives of all the families in Uvalde and the children. But you will find a lot of the new construction in schools are now taking precautionary measures,” said Trujillo.

The new Emeline Carpenter Elementary School campus is designed to control who comes into the school. Outside visitors are not able to get into the building with out being buzzed in.

“You will be buzzed in, you can’t have direct access. Direct access to playground is also extremely limited from the outside, so there are a lot of measures,” said Trujillo.

Some things the school is doing to keep children safe are things like privacy windows, where no one can see in.

“You know I think it’s exciting knowing that we are an enclosed campus. We are no longer an outdoor campus and I think that’s important just to the safety of our kids,” said Lynsey McAnich, principal of Emeline Carpenter Elementary School.

Visitors also have to go through several doors and people before you get to the hallways where the classrooms and students are.

“We have a tornado shelter that is in here that can hold up to 200 mph winds. So it’s pretty exciting to see how the new construction and the new designs are. New safety measures, not only natural, and also others for protective matters,” said Trujillo.

Teachers are also trained on safety procedures and all playgrounds and outside areas for children are enclosed.

The new elementary school is an important part of the community and was named after Emeline Carpenter, who had an impact on the education of hundreds of students. This new campus will debut in August for the next school year.

