Tuesday Night Forecast: Heat & Humidity continue but some rain is possible by Thursday Morning

By Carson Vickroy
KETK / FOX51 News
 4 days ago

TONIGHT: We’ll see increasing clouds after midnight. Conditions will remain warm and humid. Low: 74. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: A few passing clouds with a bubble-up shower or two possible. Hot and humid. Chance of rain: 10%. High: 92. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with some showers and thunderstorms around. Some could be strong in the morning to the north of I-20. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 72. High: 86. Winds: N 5 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a couple of showers. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 68. High: 88. Winds: NE 5 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with an isolated shower. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 68. High: 92. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with an isolated shower. Chance of rain: 10%. Low: 70. High: 94. Winds: Low: 72. High: 95. Winds: S 15 MPH.

MONDAY: Sunny and hot. Low: 72. High: 95. Winds: S 15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and even hotter. Low: 73. High: 96. Winds: S 15 MPH.

