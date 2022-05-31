Upper Mississippi Wildlife Refuge summer hours begin Wednesday

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) — The Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge will begin its summer hours Wednesday.

The La Crosse District Visitors Center at N5727 County Road Z in Onalaska will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

The center will be closed on all federal holidays, as well as on July 13 for a staff meeting.

For more information, you can contact the La Crosse District Office at (608) 779-2399 or visit the refuge’s website.

