OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD)— Ouachita Parish Sheriff Investigators are attempting to locate Darrell D. Daigre, 58. He was last seen at the Magnolia Moten in Monroe on May 31, 2022. Daigre is described as a Black male, 6’2″ and 185 pounds. According to a release, he is believed to be traveling in a gray 2014 Toyota […]

OUACHITA PARISH, LA ・ 14 HOURS AGO