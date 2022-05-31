Key Georgia commits impress in HS track meets

Georgia football commits Darris Smith and Julian Humphrey are coming off of a speedy track season.

Fourt-star EDGE Smith (6-foot-6, 225 pounds) out of Baxley, Ga., is rated as the No. 14 EDGE in the country, the No. 18 player in the state of Georgia and the No. 163 overall recruit in the 2023 class, per 247Sports.

The Appling County High School prospect won the state title in the 400 meters.

At Smith’s size, he may be the fastest athlete in the class. Here’s a look at his best times posted this spring.

Results: 11.12 second 100m, 21.85 second 200m, 49.17 second 400m

Along with Smith, four-star cornerback Julian Humphrey posted a blazing 21.44 second 200 meters for Clear Lake High School in Houston, Texas.

Humphrey (6-foot-1, 185 pounds) is rated as the No. 9 cornerback in the nation, the No. 13 player in the state of Texas and the No. 81 recruit overall in the class.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart and staff have traditionally always targeted speed. That’s no different with Smith and Humphrey in next year’s class.

The Bulldogs currently hold the No. 8 class in the nation.