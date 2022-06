Hydrologic Outlook: The Clark Fork and Bitterroot Rivers are expected to rise to near minor flood stage early next week... Timing of the event - Sunday into Tuesday. Snowmelt combined with precipitation Saturday into Tuesday next week, will increase river flows on the Clark Fork and Bitterroot Rivers. The Clark Fork above Missoula is forecast to rise to around minor flood stage of 7.5 feet by Monday or Tuesday, and the Bitterroot near Missoula is forecast to rise to around minor flood stage. Water levels will decrease around mid-week next week, but remain elevated.

RAVALLI COUNTY, MT ・ 12 HOURS AGO