Philip E. Stegenga, 68, of West Olive, passed away suddenly on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at his home. Phil was born December 9, 1953, in Zeeland, Michigan, to Dorris and Henrietta Stegenga. He graduated from Crisp School, West Ottawa High School, attended Grand Rapids Community College and started his career in heating and cooling. Phil married Linda Walters on June 29, 1973. Phil and Linda are members of Calvary Christian Reformed Church. He was preceded in death by his brother Bryan Stegenga, brothers-in-law Roy Velderman and Ron Walters.

WEST OLIVE, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO