ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Bucks County students gather, grieve lives lost in Uvalde, Texas, and worry for the lives of students around them

WHYY
WHYY
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. Bucks County students are grieving over the children and teachers killed in the Uvalde, Texas massacre. Pennridge High School...

whyy.org

Comments / 1

Related
New Jersey 101.5

Threats made against NJ schools week after Texas massacre

A week after a gunman opened fire inside a Texas elementary school killing 21 people, threats were reported against two New Jersey schools on Tuesday. Lakewood High School went on lockdown Tuesday afternoon after a report of someone with an assault rife nearby while a threat was made against Newark schools in the comments section of a media outlet's Facebook page. The threats appear to have been unfounded.
MONTCO.Today

Childhood Challenges in Willow Grove Helped Define First Lady Jill Biden’s Life and Successes

Growing up in Willow Grove helped First Lady Jill Biden learn about empathy, independence, and resilience.Image via The Philadelphia Inquirer. First Lady Dr. Jill Biden has been facing all the challenges of her position with grace and conviction, qualities she links back to her picture-book childhood in Willow Grove, writes Mattie Kahn for Harper’s Bazaar.
WILLOW GROVE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
State
North Carolina State
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
Bucks County, PA
Crime & Safety
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Bucks County, PA
State
Florida State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
CBS Philly

Police Identify Missing Swimmer In Wildwood As Delaware County Teenager

WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities have identified a swimmer who went missing in Wildwood Tuesday as a teenager from Delaware County, Pennsylvania. Wildwood police say 19-year-old Alfred Williams is still missing. Williams is presumed dead, and police say the search has turned into a recovery mission. UPDATE: Police identify 19-year-old Alfred Williams of Drexel Hill as the swimmer who went missing in Wildwood on Tuesday afternoon. Officials conducted an exhaustive search, but never had a visual on him. His body has not been recovered. pic.twitter.com/OSn1FBfcOO — Madeleine Wright (@MWrightReports) June 2, 2022 The search began around 4 p.m. Tuesday after a bystander called 911 saying he spotted two swimmers struggling in the water. “He reported a swimmer approximately 200 yards out, was quickly spotted. Another male swimmer was approximately 125 yards out,” Wildwood Fire Chief Ernie Troiano III said Wednesday. Wildwood firefighters split up into two teams and pulled the swimmers to safety. A third swimmer got out on his own, but authorities never had a visual of the fourth swimmer.
WILDWOOD, NJ
WHYY

Empty spaces, broken hearts in a Texas town gutted by loss

Josie Albrecht drove frantically from house to house, retracing the school bus route she drives twice a day, delivering Uvalde’s children safely to and from school. When she’d picked them up, hours earlier, they wore giddy grins, excited for summer break just days away: soccer, softball, freedom. She’d planned a pizza party to celebrate that afternoon. But before she could pick them up and drive them home, a gunman walked into their school and started shooting.
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#Grieve#Security Guards#School Security#Violent Crime#Pennridge High School
WFMZ-TV Online

Bojangles to bring Cajun chicken to Quakertown for 2nd Pa. location

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - A popular quick-serve restaurant chain that specializes in Cajun-seasoned fried chicken will open its first Lehigh Valley area location – and just second in Pennsylvania, officials say. A restaurant building taking shape at 85 S. West End Blvd. (Route 309), Quakertown, will be a Bojangles, according...
QUAKERTOWN, PA
WHYY

Texas police: School door shut but didn’t lock before attack

An exterior door at Robb Elementary School did not lock when it was closed by a teacher shortly before a gunman used it to get inside and kill 19 students and two teachers, leaving investigators searching to determine why, state police said Tuesday. State police initially said a teacher had...
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MyChesCo

Social Media Threat at Stetson Middle School

WEST CHESTER, PA — Westtown E. Goshen Regional Police say that on Monday evening they became aware of a threat made in a social media post by a student of Stetson Middle School, located at 1060 Wilmington Pike in West Chester. Authorities state that the student was immediately identified...
WEST CHESTER, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Northampton County man who survived ‘widow-maker’ heart attack to celebrate at U.S. Senior Open

Rick Henrick, of North Catasauqua, cut short a round of golf last Sept. 15 at Brookside Country Club in Macungie because he wasn’t feeling well. His heart stopped in the parking lot of the Macungie club when he suffered a type of heart attack so deadly it’s commonly referred to as a “widow-maker,” according to an account of the incident shared by Lehigh Valley Health Network.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
BreakingAC

Two jailed in killing of 15-year-old Vineland boy

Two Cumberland County men are charged with murder in the killing of a Vineland teen. Anthony Torres-Sanchez, 15, was found shot in the 1800 block of North Delsea Drive at 11:45 a.m. last Thursday. Deshawn Bowen, 23, of Bridgeton, and Rohdane Watson Jr., 18, of Vineland, are charged with murder...
VINELAND, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Pottstown explosion victims' family hires personal injury lawyer

POTTSTOWN, Pa. - The family whose Pottstown home exploded last week, killing four children and their grandmother, has hired an attorney. Wapner Newman, a Philadelphia-based personal injury law firm, said it will "fight for accountability" in the explosion Thursday night on Hale Street, and "secure justice" for the family. The...
POTTSTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

Pottstown’s Licensing And Inspections Flags 3 More Properties As Investigators Continue To Search For Cause Of House Explosion

POTTSTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Investigators from the Pottstown Licensing and Inspections Department returned to the scene of last Thursday’s deadly house explosion on Wednesday. The cause of the blast is still not known. Officials are trying to determine the full extent of the damage. And residents are wondering if it could have been prevented. “I heard these loud explosions, the glass blew out,” next-door neighbor Tandra Rambert said. Rambert lived next door to the site of a deadly explosion that leveled a Pottstown home last Thursday night. “I was on my hands and knees and my son is running and I’m just telling him...
POTTSTOWN, PA
WHYY

WHYY

Philadelphia, PA
15K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.

 https://whyy.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy