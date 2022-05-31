ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Girl Scouts award Uvalde shooting victim

 2 days ago

Girl Scouts award Uvalde shooting victim

Investigators search Uvalde school shooting suspect's iPhone

UVALDE, Texas — The first search warrant returned in the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting sought access to the suspect's iPhone as authorities search for clues that could point to the motive for last week's fatal shooting of 19 children and two teachers. A black iPhone 13 Pro Max was...
Smiles, unicorns, softball: Young shooting victims recalled

UVALDE, Texas — (AP) — One girl made other people smile. Another was a creative child who loved mermaids, unicorns and the color purple. A third loved playing softball and worked on her batting swing in her front yard. The families of Nevaeh Bravo, Maranda Mathis and Eliahna...
Texas police: School door shut but didn't lock before attack

An exterior door at Robb Elementary School did not lock when it was closed by a teacher shortly before a gunman used it to get inside and kill 19 students and two teachers, leaving investigators searching to determine why, state police said Tuesday. State police initially said a teacher had...
Texas school shooting: Teacher did not leave door propped open before shooter's entry, officials say

ULVADE, Texas — Texas officials are saying a teacher did not leave her door propped open before the shooter entered Robb Elementary School last week. According to the Associated Press, Texas State Police are saying the teacher they originally believed had propped the door open with a rock and did not remove it before the shooter, Salvatore Ramos, entered Robb Elementary School last week before killing 19 students and two teachers. The teacher actually did remove the rock and closed the door when she realized there was a shooter on campus.
Texas school shooting: Company donates 19 custom caskets to victims

EDNA, Texas — A Texas company will be making custom caskets for each of the children killed in the shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, as well as one teacher. Eighteen children and two teachers were killed by a gunman inside Robb Elementary on May 24 in the deadliest school shooting in Texas history.
Texas senator: School police chief didn't know of 911 calls

UVALDE, Texas — (AP) — The commander overseeing police during a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, was not informed of panicked 911 calls coming from students trapped inside and it's unclear who at the scene was aware of the calls as the massacre unfolded, a Texas state senator said Thursday.
