ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Renters say they were assaulted by men claiming to be apartment security guards

By Dominique Dillon, FOX13Memphis.com
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ouPRi_0fwIh7h100

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Punched, kicked, and hit with a baton. A Memphis man told FOX13 he was attacked and beaten by men who said they were security guards at an apartment complex in Fox Meadows.

It happened Thursday at the Highland Hills Apartments near Hickory Hill Road and Mount Moriah Extended.

The incident was captured on cell phone video.

Sedric Graves, the man at the center of the video, told FOX13 he did nothing to deserve the beating and said he’s pressing charges.

“Me and my friends were sitting in the car. We heard a woman scream. So, as a man, I ran around to see what was going on,” Graves said.

Graves told FOX13 the woman asked him to pick her phone up and call her auntie.

“And when I bent over to do that, that’s when I started getting assaulted by security,” he said.

The video shows three men who claimed to be security officers at Highland Hills Apartments fighting with Sedric Graves. Two security guards tackle him, knocking down a white fence in the process. While one hits him with a baton, another kicks him in the face several times.

“I was inside the house. I hear a whole lot of commotion. I go outside, turn around and get pepper-sprayed,” another tenant, Jon Jamison, said.

Graves and the woman in the video were not the only two who said they were assaulted. Jamison said he was as well.

“I really thought they were going to shoot them because some more folks, they ran off with their guns and told them to go back in the house,” said Jamison.

Graves is recovering from bruised ribs and has filed a police report.

“I want them to be held accountable for what they did,” he said.

FOX13 learned that the men claiming to be security guards might not have been licensed or even hired by the property manager as security, and they could face some serious charges.

We’re told the men claimed to work for Task Force Security Enforcement. That company has hired an attorney.

The security company owner did not want to talk on camera, but an attorney representing the company told FOX13 that the men do not work for the company and that the security company is looking to sue these men and the apartment complex.

“If what we are hearing is correct, those officers didn’t even work for the security company for which they portrayed themselves to be working for, so that’s an issue,” the attorney told FOX13.

The attorney said they weren’t hired by the property owner either, but a worker inside the leasing office.

“The apartment complex will not be able to separate themselves from the individual in the office who hired the security officers because she did so on behalf of the apartment,” he said.

While the security company and property owner may face lawsuits, the group of men may face criminal charges.

“From a criminal standpoint, it’s assault. It’s battery. You also have that in the civil context,” he said.

FOX13 went to the apartment’s leasing office to get answers about what led to the altercation.

A woman quickly ran to the door, locked it, and hid in an office.

FOX13 reached out to the property owner for a statement but has not heard back.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

Related
WREG

Robbery suspect in custody after Southaven barricade situation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A barricade situation in Southaven has come to end after police have taken a robbery suspect in custody. Authorities reported that suspect Brian Parker, 49, was taken into custody at 10 a.m. Thursday morning. Multiple agencies in northern Mississippi responded to a “be on the look out” or BOLO alert after a […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WATN Local Memphis

17-year-old indicted, accused of killing man during robbery at gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County Grand Jury has indicted a 17-year-old in a robbery and murder at a gas station in Parkway Village last year. The Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office said Jaylen Jordan was indicted on charges of first-degree murder and attempted especially aggravated robbery. He was transferred from Juvenile Court earlier this year and is being held on $350,000 bond.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Guards#Security Officers#Guns#Lawsuits#Security Company#Violent Crime
WREG

Woman caught with stolen U-Haul, man flees scene

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is facing charges after she was caught with a stolen U-Haul and other stolen property Wednesday night. Memphis Police say at around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, a deputy responded to U-Haul Neighborhood Dealer and Cordova Self Storage at Shelby Farms on Raleigh Lagrange. The deputy was the area in regards to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Reward increased to $20K for Midtown woman shot outside apartment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -After more than three weeks of no answers, Mallory Morgan’s family is boosting their reward to $18,000 to help solve her case. “These things just shouldn’t happen and people who are doing them should be in jail and being there to stay,” said Buddy Chapman, Executive Director of the Memphis Shelby-County CrimeStoppers.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Gunman fires shots at Arkansas home, strikes child’s window

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. — Blytheville Police are searching for a gunman who fired shots toward a room where a child was lying in bed. A quiet night quickly turned frightening as bullets flew outside a Blytheville home. Police said the shooting happened on Jackson Street on May 22. The victim, a 67-year-old grandmother, told us she […]
BLYTHEVILLE, AR
WREG

Thieves don’t need to break into your car to steal it

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police say thieves are using high-tech equipment and even towing away vehicles instead of breaking into them. Investigators said Cedric Penson, Jr. used a device that programs fobs to steal a 2013 Dodge Challenger. They say Penson was driving the stolen car when he was pulled over on May 29th along TN […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WREG

CONVICTED: Man says he killed woman for disrespect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been convicted of murder after shooting a woman in the head, back and leg in 2019 because she disrespected him. The shooting happened on June 14, 2019, according to the DA’s Office. The victim, 26-year-old Corrisha Teal, was unloading her possessions into her new apartment on Birch Lake […]
MEMPHIS, TN
fox5atlanta.com

3 teens, 2 adults charged in deadly shooting at Tennessee funeral

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Three teenagers and two adults have been charged in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy during a funeral procession for a teen homicide victim in Memphis, Tennessee. A grand jury handed down five indictments on charges including first-degree murder and attempted murder in the shooting death...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman points gun at Highland Heights roommate

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Highland Heights woman is free on bond after alleged threats at a rooming house. Police said it all happened Sunday at a rooming house on Pershing Ave near Hudson Street. Tasha Adams, 29, is accused of cocking a handgun, pointing it at her roommate, and threatening to shoot him. The roommate […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man shot in South Memphis apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after being shot at an apartment complex in South Memphis on Tuesday morning. Police responded to a shooting at the Hillview Village Apartments on West Hillview Drive around 7 a.m. A man was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was rushed to Regional One Health. Just […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
103K+
Followers
106K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy