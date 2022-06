GILLETTE, Wyo.— Jennifer Zerba, a Natrona County School District substitute teacher, announced June 2 she is running for Wyoming State Superintendent of Public Instruction. As state superintendent of public instruction, she would work with the department and Wyoming educators to involve classroom educators in improving allocation of state resources and serving students’ needs, her announcement stated. Methods would include encouraging policy and procedure makers to volunteer in their local schools to understand the impact of financial decisions, asking all districts to publish their budgets on their websites and press legislators to ensure state funding is spent as intended in all school districts.

12 HOURS AGO