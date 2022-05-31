ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

USFL announces week 9 game times and TV info: Here's how to watch

By Maxwell Donaldson, The Tuscaloosa News
The Tuscaloosa News
The Tuscaloosa News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ijVKv_0fwIgibo00

The USFL has announced game times and TV assignments for the upcoming week nine beginning June 11.

Here are the matchups (all times Central)

Saturday, June 11

New Jersey Generals (6-1) vs Michigan Panthers (1-6), 12 p.m. on NBC

Houston Gamblers (1-6) vs Birmingham Stallions (7-0), 5 p.m. on USA Network

ALABAMA FOOTBALL:Bo Scarbrough has gone from Northridge to Alabama to the NFL and now USFL's Birmingham Stallions

PLAYERS TO WATCH:20 USFL players to watch heading into the 2022 football season in Birmingham

Sunday, June 12

Tampa Bay Bandits (3-4) vs New Orleans Breakers (5-2), 3 p.m. on Fox

Philadelphia Stars (4-3) vs Pittsburgh Maulers (1-6), 6:30 p.m. on Fox Sports 1

Each game will be played at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. Tickets start at $10 for adults and kids under 15 are free. Tickets can be found on the USFL website.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

USFL Week 7 Power Rankings: Stallions, Generals reign

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Two teams have locked up spots in the inaugural United States Football League’s postseason, which kicks off in Canton, Ohio, on June 25. While there are only two places remaining, there’s still seeding to work through and rosters to manage. No one can afford...
CANTON, OH
nfldraftdiamonds.com

NFL Preseason Schedule 2022: Dates, Times, TV Channels

After the dramatic end of the 2021 NFL Season, the announcement of the new season was all the thrills football fans were looking for. The 2021 season was very unique. It marked the start of a 17-game regular season after the league’s expansion from 16 games. The 2022 NFL...
NFL
AthlonSports.com

USFL Predictions: Week 8 Picks for Every Game

With three weeks left in the USFL regular season, the playoff picture is starting to come into focus. Two of the four postseason spots have been claimed and the first division champion could be crowned after Week 8. The scene also will shift from Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama, to historic Legion Field.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
FOX Sports

USFL Week 8: What to know about each game

The Birmingham Stallions have clinched a spot in the USFL playoffs. So have the New Jersey Generals. And this weekend, two more teams — the Philadelphia Stars and New Orleans Breakers — have an opportunity to join them by clinching postseason berths of their own. For coach Bart...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
Birmingham, AL
Sports
City
Birmingham, AL
FOX Sports

USFL odds Week 8: It's cover time for the underdogs

We're moving right along, folks, and we're getting deeper into this fun USFL season. If you've been reading my weekly picks for this league, you know I've been riding with the Stallions to win and cover every week. I have to admit, that has been a point of pride for me because, until last weekend, I had an undefeated record when betting on Birmingham. In gambling, you always want to ride the hot hand, and what a fun ride it was. However, since the Stallions didn't cover last week, it's time to reevaluate them and dig into the metrics for this weekend's games.
NFL
FOX Sports

FOX Sports Unveils Lead NFL Broadcast Team For Its 2022-23 Season and Super Bowl LVII

Three-Time Pro Bowler Greg Olsen Joins Acclaimed Play-By-Play Announcer Kevin Burkhardt in Network’s Top Booth. Award-Winning Reporters Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi Return to the Sidelines. NEW YORK – FOX Sports – the most-watched NFL network – names three-time NFL Pro Bowler Greg Olsen as this season’s lead NFL...
NFL
The Spun

FOX Announces No. 1 Broadcasting Team: NFL World Reacts

On Tuesday, FOX Sports officially unveiled its lead broadcast team for the 2022 NFL season. Kevin Burkhardt will be taking over as FOX's top play-by-play broadcaster. He'll have large shoes to fill considering he's replacing Joe Buck. Joining Burkhardt in the booth is former NFL tight end Greg Olsen. He's...
NFL
The Spun

Fan Favorite Helmet Is Coming Back: NFL World Reacts

The Atlanta Falcons are going old school with throwback red helmets. On Wednesday, the team announced that they'll pay homage to the helmets worn from 1966 to 1969 by wearing them in Week 6's home game against the San Francisco 49ers. As shown off by cornerback A.J. Terrell in a...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usfl#Alabama Football#Tampa Bay Bandits#Philadelphia#American Football#Sports#New Jersey Generals#Michigan Panthers#Nbc Houston Gamblers#Fox Sports 1
The Spun

Here's How Much John Madden Makes From His Video Games

The late-great John Madden accomplished a lot as an NFL coach and broadcaster. But with the NFL icon set to grace the cover of the latest installment of the video game franchise that bears his name, it's worth remembering that he made an absolute fortune off those games. According to...
NFL
NBC Sports

Washington Commanders’ stadium plan calls for 55,000 seats, smallest in the NFL

From 2004 to 2010, Washington had the largest seating capacity in the NFL, with more than 91,000 seats at FedEx Field. But as the team has struggled on the field and alienated fans with off-field controversy, FedEx Field renovations have consistently reduced the number of seats, as the team couldn’t fill the stadium. And now the team is planning a new stadium that would be smaller still.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Madden 23 Cover Reveal

The Madden 23 cover was revealed on Wednesday morning and it features John Madden on it. It's the first time that Madden will be on the cover of the game since 2000. It isn't surprising that Madden is on the cover for his own game, considering that he passed away late last year. He was 85.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL

Move the Sticks Podcast: Which Teams Will Win the Most Super Bowls Over the Next 5 Years?

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, Bucky gives his takeaways from the Jaguars' organized team activities as he's currently in Jacksonville. Then, the guys do a draft where they pick which teams will win the most Super Bowls over the next five years. To wrap up the show, the duo answers listener questions.
NFL
theScore

Report: NBC eyeing Jason Garrett to replace Drew Brees as football analyst

NBC is eyeing former Dallas Cowboys head coach and New York Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett as a potential replacement for Drew Brees as one of the network's analysts on "Football Night in America," the New York Post's Andrew Marchand reports. Garrett would also be the game analyst during Notre...
NFL
The Tuscaloosa News

The Tuscaloosa News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
268K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Tuscaloosa, AL from Tuscaloosa News.

 http://tuscaloosanews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy