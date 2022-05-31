ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Man accused of nearly hitting officer with car: Judge denies motion to dismiss charge

By Ryan Oehrli, Asheville Citizen Times
Asheville Citizen-Times
Asheville Citizen-Times
 2 days ago

ASHEVILLE — A judge denied a motion to dismiss an assault with a deadly weapon charge May 31, and a jury saw video of an incident in which the defendant allegedly almost hit his then-probation officer.

Lewis Rodney Lytle Jr., 32, is accused of using a car as a deadly weapon against Jacob Stamey on the afternoon of Feb. 10, 2021. He pleaded not guilty.

"I absolutely would have been hit," had he not jumped out of the way of the car, said Stamey, who worked as Lytle's probation officer with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pHKWP_0fwIgWxy00

Stamey and two other DPS officers testified that they saw Lytle at Hillcrest Apartments that day while looking for two different people. They attempted to serve open warrants to him, they said.

Buncombe County courts: Murder suspect makes first Buncombe court appearance; probable cause hearing scheduled

Crime reporting: Florida man charged with attempted murder in 2021 now faces child sex, abduction charges

Stamey testified that, at first, Lytle appeared to comply with an arrest by lifting his fingers over a steering wheel, but quickly reversed and then left the apartment complex. Answering questions from attorneys as the video played, Stamey said he had "jerked" out of the way.

Video showed a crowded road lined with cars, with at least one on the street "double-parked," or parked next to cars within proper spaces. During his opening statement, prosecutor

Exactly what happened in the video was not immediately obvious to jurors as several stood up and walked to the television, and at one point Stamey could not point himself out with certainty.

Lytle hit some cars as he left, prosecutor David Lampert said during his opening statement. There were no complaining witnesses for car damage, Stamey said.

Officers testified that they did not go to Hillcrest to find Lytle specifically.

During opening statements, both sides of the courtroom referenced the video to jurors, but with different interpretations. Lampert said the case was "not complex," and that Stamey had to jump out of the way after Lytle put the car in drive. Chief Public Defender Sam Snead agreed that the case was not particularly complicated, but said the car was driving away from Stamey rather than towards him.

The state would have to prove that the car was used as a deadly, dangerous weapon, and it could not do that, he told the jury.

Breaking news: 1 dead in explosion, fire at Apple Blossom Motel in Black Mountain

Update: Man charged with murder in Asheville shooting

The video was caught on cameras at the complex.

After jurors watched and left for the day, Snead motioned to dismiss Lytle's assault with a deadly weapon charge, but the motion was denied by Judge Athena Brooks.

Lytle faces the following charges in the case, according to a court calendar:

  • Felony assault with a deadly weapon upon a government official
  • Misdemeanor resisting a public officer
  • Reckless driving, wanton disregard

Testimony heard May 31 was exclusively from law enforcement, with the three probation and parole officers and one Asheville police officer who mostly spoke about video cameras at Hillcrest.

Lytle's trial is scheduled to continue June 1.

Ryan Oehrli is the breaking news and social justice reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times. Email coehrli@citizentimes.com or call/text 252-944-6816 for tips.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Man accused of nearly hitting officer with car: Judge denies motion to dismiss charge

Comments / 1

Related
fox46.com

Wanted couple arrested at Burke County Motel 6, drugs & guns uncovered

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Investigators arrested a couple who both had outstanding warrants for their arrest after a search of motel rooms uncovered guns and drugs. According to Burke County Sheriff’s Office, 32-year-old Charles David Gilmore, Jr. and 37-year-old Kingsley Michelle Perkins are facing multiple charges....
BURKE COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Two K-9s hurt while apprehending wanted Rutherford Co. fugitive

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutheford County Sheriff’s Office said two K-9s were treated for minor injuries after they were hurt while apprehending a wanted fugitive. On Wednesday, deputies tried to arrest Kenneth Collins, who was wanted for possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession of meth,...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
wnctimes.com

Arden Man Faces Drug Charges and Weapons Violations

Buncombe County -- June 2, 2022: Artise Cortney James of Arden was arrested and charged with multiple felony charges after a long drug trafficking investigation by the Buncombe County Anti-Crime Task Force (BCAT) with the aid of the Buncombe County Sheriff's Community Enforcement Team (SCET). 1.845 pounds of methamphetamine, 1.105...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Asheville, NC
County
Buncombe County, NC
Asheville, NC
Crime & Safety
Asheville, NC
Cars
State
Florida State
Buncombe County, NC
Crime & Safety
FOX Carolina

Police: Union woman put gun in teen’s mouth for saying he missed mom who died

UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Union woman is facing charges after police say she put a gun to the head of a teenager who said he wanted to be with his mother who died. According to the incident report from Union Public Safety, Larissa Means was caring for a teen whose mother died several years ago. The report says the teen made a comment about wanting to be with his mother and in response, Means pulled a handgun out from underneath a pillow and pointed it at the back of the boy’s head.
UNION, SC
lakenormanpublications.com

Lincoln County Grand Jury indicts 12 on drug charges

LINCOLNTON – The Lincoln County Grand Jury indicted 12 people on 78 drug charges during its May session, according to a release issued by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. The charges stem from undercover operations that began in late 2020, authorities said. The operation conducted by the LCSO...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Snead
FOX Carolina

Man arrested on multiple felonies including breaking and entering

WAYNESVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man who is also a convicted felon was arrested on multiple felonies including breaking and entering, according to the Waynesville Police Department. According to the police, on Sunday, May 29, officers responded to Ingles on Brown Avenue after management found a large amount of...
WAYNESVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Murder#Shooting#Reckless Driving#Violent Crime#Dps
wataugaonline.com

Avery County Sheriff’s Office seeks missing person – Autumn Taylor

The Avery County Sheriff's Office is seeking information leading to the location of a missing person. Autumn Taylor, age 17, went missing from Crossnore, NC on the evening of May 27, 2022. She may be in the company of her boyfriend, shown in the photo, Kaleb Butler from Boone, NC. Mr. Butler may be driving a 2009 Lincoln MKZ or a 2006 Subaru Legacy.
AVERY COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Austin Robinson to be sentenced in child's death

Jerry Austin Robinson was sentenced for his role in the beating death of 3-year-old Tori Smith. VIDEO: 5 children found in vehicle in stable condition at hospital, police say. 'I loved her:' Husband of Food Network winner sentenced in 3-year-old's death. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Jerry Austin Robinson was...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Suspect on the run after stealing car, leading police on multi-county chase

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Easley Police Department said a suspect is on the run after stealing a car and leading police on a multi-county chase. Police said they were called to Baymont Inn where someone reported their car stolen. The car was later found near a QuikTrip gas station and officers attempted to stop the driver, however, the driver fled to Greenville County.
EASLEY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
wnctimes.com

Asheville Police Investigating Hit and Run Death

Asheville -- June 1, 2022: Officers from the Asheville Police Department's Traffic Safety Unit are investigating a fatality crash in southwest Asheville Tuesday night in which a pedestrian was hit by a car. On Tuesday, May 31, around 10:36 p.m., Abelino Geovany Toc Hernandez (10/20/1984) was crossing the street near...
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Forest City cold case heats up; police have suspect and motive in shooting death

FOREST CITY, N.C. (WLOS) — A 3-year-old cold case in Forest City is heating up as detectives said they’re close to arresting their prime suspect. On April 4, 2019, Robert Martin Blanton was found dead in his Big Springs apartment by officers conducting a welfare check. His daughter, Tiffany Blanton, fought back tears as she recalled the moment.
FOREST CITY, NC
Asheville Citizen-Times

Asheville Citizen-Times

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
183K+
Views
ABOUT

Asheville North Carolina News - citizen-times is the home page of The Citizen Times with in depth local news, sports and entertainment.

 http://citizen-times.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy