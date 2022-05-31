ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seaside, OR

Beloved teacher in Seaside dies from injuries sustained in car wreck

KGW
KGW
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SEASIDE, Ore. — The reader board outside Seaside High School flashed a farewell to beloved teacher Kyle Rieger this week. The 26-year-old band teacher died over the weekend from injuries he sustained in a car crash on Saturday. Investigators said Rieger was driving eastbound on Highway 26 near...

www.kgw.com

Comments / 0

Related
KGW

16-year-old arrested at David Douglas High School for Gresham homicide

GRESHAM, Ore. — Portland police arrested a 16-year-old boy on Tuesday at David Douglas High School for a deadly shooting in Gresham about two weeks earlier. The suspect, whose name was not released, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 55-year-old Leonard Eugene Madden, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said in a release.
GRESHAM, OR
Herald and News

Band teacher dies after head-on crash with Tesla

A band teacher died from his injuries after head-on crash involving his minivan and a Tesla near the Oregon Coast Saturday. Kyle Rieger, 26, died after a black Tesla Model Y driven by Fredrick Scheffler II, 49 of Portland, lost control on Highway 26 and crosses into oncoming traffic. Rieger,...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Seaside, OR
Accidents
City
Seaside, OR
Local
Oregon Accidents
Seaside, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
The Oregonian

Man killed in 3-car collision in Vancouver, police say

A man was killed last Saturday night in a three-vehicle collision in West Vancouver, police said. Officers responded at approximately 11:15 p.m. to a crash on Northwest Lower River Road, and found a Kia Soul, an Acura TL and a Ford F-150 towing a trailer scattered along the embankment. The Acura TL was found down the hill with the roof sheared off, and the driver was found dead.
kptv.com

7 arrested in Salem shoplifting sting

KEIZER, Ore. (KPTV) - Seven people have been arrested for allegedly shoplifting items from a Salem-area Target, according to the sheriff’s office. The suspects range in age from 26 to 41 years old. Over $1,000 in merchandise was recovered, according to police, including a shopping cart full of Tide...
SALEM, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon State Police#Traffic Accident#Seaside High School
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Couple suspected of trafficking fentanyl into Central Oregon arrested

A Clackamas County couple was arrested Tuesday night, suspected of trafficking fentanyl into Central Oregon. The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement (CODE) Team spotted what it called “criminal behavior consistent with drug distribution” as it conducted surveillance in Redmond. Johnny Stavrakis, 39,...
Portland Tribune

Rogue 'Gresham Lumberjack' terrorizes trees

Suspect has cut down hundreds of trees along Springwater Corridor Trail since August 2021Someone won't stop chopping down trees in Gresham natural areas, and now the city is hoping for the public's vigilance in catching the vandal. Since last August, an unknown person or group has been cutting trees down on the Springwater Trail, particularly around the Seventh Street Bridge just west of Regner Road. To date nearly 100 trees that are at least 16 inches in diameter have been chopped, as well as hundreds of smaller trees. The perpetrator appears to use a handsaw, and even more...
GRESHAM, OR
KXL

Crash Kills Woman on Highway 30

A retired Portland Police Officer and Marine Corps Veteran tries to rescue a woman in a serious accident on Highway 30 between 405 and N.W. St. Helens Road. Friday afternoon, Steve Harmon and his wife are driving to a barbecue, when they saw a three car crash. A woman, was pinned in one of the cars, and Harmon instinctively rushed to try to help her, his police and marine training, kicking in. He helped the victim breathe, until emergency rescuers got there and rescued her from the car. They took the woman to a hospital. Unfortunately she died there. The city of Portland counts three people who’ve died in wrecks in that same area, and seven who’ve suffered serious injuries, since 2010. There have been 27 fatal crashes so far in Portland this year, on top of last year’s 63 traffic wreck fatalities, which was the worst number in three decades.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Driver killed in crash in Northeast Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — A driver died in a single vehicle crash in Northeast Portland Tuesday morning, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said. Around 5:32 a.m., officers responded to a report of a crash at the intersection of Northeast 102nd Avenue and Northeast Prescott Street. The vehicle appeared to have left the road and crashed into a power pole, PPB said in a news release.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
The Oregonian

Driver killed in NE Portland crash, police say

A person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Northeast Portland on Tuesday morning, police said. Officers responded to reports of the crash near Northeast Prescott Street and Northeast 102nd Avenue around 5:30 a.m., police said in a news release. Investigators found a vehicle that had crashed into a power...
PORTLAND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

CODE Team arrests Portland-area fentanyl trafficking suspects in Hwy. 97 traffic stop south of Redmond

A Clackamas County couple were arrested by Central Oregon drug agents late Tuesday night in a traffic stop on Highway 97 south of Redmond, accused of trafficking in fentanyl pills and distributing them in Central Oregon. The post CODE Team arrests Portland-area fentanyl trafficking suspects in Hwy. 97 traffic stop south of Redmond appeared first on KTVZ.
REDMOND, OR
Woodburn Independent

Loose dog shot in Hubbard

Hubbard Police shoot a loose dog after officer was bitten while trying to corral itGood morning Hubbard. As many of you already know, we had an unfortunate event occur last evening (June 1). We had two Hubbard Police officers on duty who came across a dog at large outside the Hubbard City Hall. While attempting to secure the animal one of our officers was attacked. The accompanying officer needed to shoot the dog to stop the attack. The officer who obtained the injury was transported to the hospital and as of this morning is recovering and will be ok. It was unfortunate the responding officers had to resort to deadly force to stop the attack, but because of the quick reaction of the accompanying officer, he was able to prevent a more serious injury or even an attack on a resident. I would like to remind residents to please ensure your dogs are safely secured in their yards or homes. This incident was very unfortunate and preventable. Charles Rostocil -- Hubbard mayor {loadposition sub-article-01}
HUBBARD, OR
KATU.com

Driver dies, another in serious condition after crash on Highway 26

SEASIDE, Ore. — A driver died and another is in serious condition after a crash on Highway 26 on Saturday. The crash happened shortly before noon on Saturday, May 28 near milepost 10. Initial reports state that Fredrick Scheffler II, 49, of Portland, was heading west on the highway...
SEASIDE, OR
KGW

KGW

Portland, OR
20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Portland local news

 https://www.kgw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy