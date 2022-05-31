Seniors are belly dancing and loving it in Hackensack

Some seniors in Hackensack are feeling young again during belly dancing lessons at The Shop at Riverside.

Seniors in attendance were given belly dancing lessons by belly dancer Shlomit Oren. She runs Gleeful Wellness, a company which strives to keep seniors active and happy.

"They love it, they feel young again, and they feel as if they can do anything," said Leslie Greenberg, the director of community relations at Senior Source.

Senior Source hosts events for seniors three days a week. Upcoming events in June include bingo and Mahjong lessons.