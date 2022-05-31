ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 12

Seniors are belly dancing and loving it in Hackensack

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fIyMP_0fwIfm6V00

Some seniors in Hackensack are feeling young again during belly dancing lessons at The Shop at Riverside.

Seniors in attendance were given belly dancing lessons by belly dancer Shlomit Oren. She runs Gleeful Wellness, a company which strives to keep seniors active and happy.

"They love it, they feel young again, and they feel as if they can do anything," said Leslie Greenberg, the director of community relations at Senior Source.

Senior Source hosts events for seniors three days a week. Upcoming events in June include bingo and Mahjong lessons.

Comments / 0

Related
Renna Media

Grand Opening of New Thrift Shop

The Episcopal Church of St. John the Baptist, 2018 Dewitt Terrace in Linden, will open the ‘Gift and Thrift Boutique’ in the basement of the church on June 11, 2022. The Gift and Thrift Boutique will be open on the 2nd and 4th Wednesday from 2 to 6 p.m., and on the 2nd and 4th Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
LINDEN, NJ
News 12

Road Trip Close to Home: Leslie Lohman Museum

Follow the cobblestones to 26 Wooster St. in the SoHo neighborhood of lower Manhattan, and you'll find the Leslie Lohman Museum, a space focused on supporting queer art and artists. Alyssa Nitchun says visitors find a little bit of everything through the museum's over 25,000 works of art. "Paintings, drawings,...
MANHATTAN, NY
boozyburbs.com

Popular Bergen Eatery Pivoting with Slight Rebrand

El Tango Argentina Grill is becoming Tango Steak in Moonachie. Owner Ariel Espejo and his family are giving the location an update and changing the style up a bit.. They felt it was time for a menu upgrade, a modern look — something new to Bergen County. Everything from the menu to the furniture — even the outdoor seating area — is seeing changes.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Rides, food, and more at Bayonne Hometown Fair this weekend

More than 3,000 people are expected this coming weekend at the Bayonne Hometown Fair. The popular fair was once a staple in the Peninsula City and was a true signifier that summer had begun. The fair originally took place up and down Broadway before moving to the middle of Stephen R. Gregg Park. But sometime in the mid-2000s, it disappeared.
BAYONNE, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Belly Dancing#Bingo#Belly Dancer#The Shop At Riverside#Gleeful Wellness#Senior Source
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

NYC Apartment With Bathroom In Building's Hallway Still Costs $2400

Looking for apartments in New York City, is a pain right now. Rent prices are way up and everyone is looking!. While on Elvis Duran and the Morning Show I mentioned how while looking for apartments on Street Easy and reaching out to get tours, one apartment that looked somewhat nice online, in my price range caught my eye. The apartment location is on the Upper East Side. When I reached out, the realtor sent me a link for what the actual apartment looked like and included that the toilet was in the HALLWAY of the building. Private and just yours but still in the hallway!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
boozyburbs.com

Restaurant Openings for May 2022

Nothing seems to keep the influx of new eats to blossoming in the area. Lots and lots of activity in the dining scene this month (and ahead) for the rest of spring in Greater Bergen County. Poke Time – Allendale – Link. Poke shop. Bloom Chicken – Hackensack...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
Mid-Hudson News Network

Motorcyclist dies on his birthday

CORNWALL – A GoFundMe account has been established to help defray the funeral expenses for the 23-year-old New York City man killed when his motorcycle crashed over a stone wall and careened 300 feet down Storm King Mountain on Wednesday morning. The victim, Imanol Jimenez, “left this world on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
boozyburbs.com

Latin Fusion Cuisine is Coming to Garfield

Bohemia, the former restaurant from Hackensack, will be re-opening in Garfield. Before closing, the original opened in 2004 – this location is replacing Planet Wings. They serve “latin fusion cuisine” according to signage up at River Drive. No word yet on an opening date. Bohemia. 93 River...
GARFIELD, NJ
fox5ny.com

Alaskan woman removes opossum from Brooklyn bar

NEW YORK - It may sound like the start of a joke but an Alaskan woman did remove an opossum from a Brooklyn bar. It happened last week at Temkin's Bar on Greenpoint Avenue in the Greenpoint section. Sara Fulton, who is an Alaskan native, calmly grabbed the animal by...
BROOKLYN, NY
jerseycityupfront.com

Bar and music venue JSQ Lounge will close this Saturday

Sadly, there’s another closing to report this week. JSQ Lounge announced via its Instagram account that the venue will close this Saturday, June 4. “Due to unfortunate circumstances the owners of JSQ Lounge have to make the heartbreaking decision of closing JSQ LOUNGE,” reads the post. Located across the street from the JSQ PATH terminal, JSQ Lounge was one of the most welcoming and diverse bars in Jersey City. Live shows were frequent at the bar and included comedy, music, and karaoke.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Essex County College celebrates Hip-hop Appreciation Week

NEWARK, NJ — On May 20, Essex County Commissioner President Wayne L. Richardson welcomed hip-hop performers KRS-One, Duce Martinez, Duce Spyder, Jose “Airborn” Lopez and Pop Master Fabel to Essex County College as part of Hip-hop Appreciation Week. Hip-hop Appreciation Week, recognized every year in the third...
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
News 12

Road Trip: The Ripley Waterfowl Conservancy in Litchfield

Litchfield is home to one of the largest waterfowl and bird conservancies in the world. Home to over 80 species of rare ducks and geese, one of the largest collections of birds in North America, the Ripley Waterfowl Conservancy is a nonprofit that's focused on the breeding of rare and endangered species and conservation education.
LITCHFIELD, CT
News 12

He's back! Bear continues to roam Yonkers neighborhood

A black bear continues to roam around a neighborhood in Yonkers. Jan DeMarco, a resident on Fox Terrace, first spotted the bear in her neighbor's yard Sunday night. Yonkers police responded to the area in search of the bear, but it had retreated into the woods. Tuesday night, video captured...
YONKERS, NY
News 12

News 12

80K+
Followers
27K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy