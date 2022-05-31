Ben Richards named new superintendent of Tiffin City Schools

Four County Career Center recently held their annual Retirement Reception and Employee Service Awards honoring staff members for years of service to the school district. Words of appreciation were given by Superintendent Tim Meister and plaques were presented to staff members with a total of 172 years of experience who retired from the Career Center during the past school year. Retirees are Mary Jane Kline, Intervention Specialist (11 years); Greta Wagner, Cook (19 years); Gary Hendricks, Custodian (9 years); Elaine Perdue, Cook (14 years); Cindy Krass, Custodian (21 years); Amy Haver, English instructor (30 years); James Buchholz, Visual Art & Design instructor (24 years); Carol Hill, Assistant Cook (13 years); and Cheryl Wiesehan, Career Technical Secretary (31 years).

FULTON COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO