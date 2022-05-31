ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ben Richards named new superintendent of Tiffin City Schools

By TiffinOhio.net Staff
 2 days ago
Tiffin, Ohio — The Tiffin City Board of Education has announced Ben Richards as the next superintendent of Tiffin City Schools. The decision was announced during a special board meeting Tuesday evening. Richards’ superintendent contract with the district is set to commence on Aug. 1,...

#Athletics#Ohio Northern University#Tiffin City Schools#Southwest Local Schools#Ashland University
