Though market makers in both traditional and crypto markets perform the same function of providing liquidity, there are some critical differences between them. The main difference is that the crypto market is still a wild run: exchanges are not safe both from technical and regulatory standpoints, assets prices insanely volatile, “wash trades” are a common practice, and none of the fundamental or technical analyses is sufficient to rely on. Though the crypto market has impressively progressed so far, playing on it still feels like a ride with a blind driver. It implies way more “hidden gems” than its traditional counterparty. Learn more about crypto market making here.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO