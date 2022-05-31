Derry Girls isn’t the new Father Ted, it’s better

The Queen will be watching the service of thanksgiving on TV from Windsor Castle, it has been revealed.The news comes after Buckingham Palace issued a statement announcing that the monarch would not be attending the service.It is believed she experienced episodic mobility issues during the daytime events on Thursday.In a statement, Buckingham Palace said the Queen “greatly enjoyed” her birthday parade and flypast in London but “did experience some discomfort”.“Taking into account the journey and activity required to participate in tomorrow’s National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral, Her Majesty, with great reluctance, has concluded that she will not attend,” the statement added.“The Queen is looking forward to participating in tonight’s beacon lighting event at Windsor Castle, and would like to thank all those who made today such a memorable occasion.”The Prince of Wales will officially represent his mother at the service at St Paul’s Cathedral on Friday. Read More Queen pulls out of thanksgiving service after 'discomfort’ at Jubilee celebrationsQueen ‘meets Lilibet for first time’ in WindsorHow to throw a jubilee street party

WORLD ・ 26 MINUTES AGO