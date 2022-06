Since their inception in 1946, the Golden State Warriors have become one of the most decorated franchises in NBA history. From early championships in 1947, 1956, and 1975 to the recent dominance that has them currently in their 6th NBA Finals in 8 years, the Warriors have always found the way back to the top. Overall, the Warriors have captured 6 championships and 7 conference titles with many greats of the game to thank for it along the way.

