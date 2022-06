The U.S. Marshals are encouraging alleged killer Kaitlin Armstrong to turn herself in, says the SF Gate. “Come forward. Surrender to authorities. It’s just a matter of time. We’re working day in and out. We’d like to safely bring you into custody so you can have your day in court and tell your side of the story,” said Deputy U.S. Marshal Brandon Filla, who is in charge of the investigation, adding that Marshals consider Armstrong to be “armed and dangerous.”

HOUSTON, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO