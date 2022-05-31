ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coding & Programming

Find the Length of Any String in Solidity

hackernoon.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhy bytes(str).length is not enough for getting the length of a string in Solidity, and understanding the strlen method from contracts of ens. Why bytes(str).length is not enough for getting the length of a string in Solidity, and understanding the strlen method from contracts of ens. In the world...

hackernoon.com

Comments / 0

Related
hackernoon.com

Astounding Stories of Super-Science, February 1930 - Table of Links

Astounding Stories of Super-Science, February 1930, by Astounding Stories is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. Astounding Stories of Super-Science, February 1930, by Astounding Stories is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. Title: Astounding Stories of Super-Science, January 1930. Author: Astounding Stories. Release Date: April 26,...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
SPY

Top 11 Sunday Amazon Deals: $10 Lightning Deal on Cocktail Shaker Set, $150 3rd Gen Apple AirPods

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bad news: Monday is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. We found great deals on noise-cancelling wireless headphones, closet storage solutions, and a new price drop on Apple’s 3rd...
ELECTRONICS
hackernoon.com

An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter II.

1. Uncompounded Appearances. The better to understand the nature, manner, and extent of our knowledge, one thing is carefully to be observed concerning the ideas we have; and that is, that some of them, are SIMPLE and some COMPLEX. Though the qualities that affect our senses are, in the things themselves, so united and blended, that there is no separation, no distance between them; yet it is plain, the ideas they produce in the mind enter by the senses simple; and unmixed. For, though the sight and touch often take in from the same object, at the same time, different ideas;—as a man sees at once motion and colour; the hand feels softness and warmth in the same piece of wax: yet the simple ideas thus united in the same subject, are as perfectly distinct as those that come in by different senses. The coldness and hardness which a man feels in a piece of ice being as distinct ideas in the mind as the smell and whiteness of a lily; or as the taste of sugar, and smell of a rose. And there is nothing can be plainer to a man than the clear and distinct perception he has of those simple ideas; which, being each in itself uncompounded, contains in it nothing but ONE UNIFORM APPEARANCE, OR CONCEPTION IN THE MIND, and is not distinguishable into different ideas. 2. The Mind can neither make nor destroy them. These simple ideas, the materials of all our knowledge, are suggested and furnished to the mind only by those two ways above mentioned, viz. sensation and reflection. When the understanding is once stored with these simple ideas, it has the power to repeat, compare, and unite them, even to an almost infinite variety, and so can make at pleasure new complex ideas. But it is not in the power of the most exalted wit, or enlarged understanding, by any quickness or variety of thought, to INVENT or FRAME one new simple idea in the mind, not taken in by the ways before mentioned: nor can any force of the understanding DESTROY those that are there. The dominion of man, in this little world of his own understanding being much what the same as it is in the great world of visible things; wherein his power, however managed by art and skill, reaches no farther than to compound and divide the materials that are made to his hand; but can do nothing towards the making the least particle of new matter, or destroying one atom of what is already in being. The same inability will every one find in himself, who shall go about to fashion in his understanding one simple idea, not received in by his senses from external objects, or by reflection from the operations of his own mind about them. I would have any one try to fancy any taste which had never affected his palate; or frame the idea of a scent he had never smelt: and when he can do this, I will also conclude that a blind man hath ideas of colours, and a deaf man true distinct notions of sounds.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Len#Solidity#The String#Util#Mit Source#Stringutils
hackernoon.com

Top 5 Kubernetes Coding Errors and How to Solve Them

Kubernetes can be complex to use, with many potential issues affecting the integrity of your code. This article outlines some common troubleshooting scenarios and how you can address them. The most common coding errors are application errors, application errors and failure to invoke commands. These errors are usually fall into one of the categories: PV issues, which are hard-to-identify and often challenging to diagnose and address. The following are the most common errors in the most commonly used coding errors: Application errors, invalid references and command invoke errors.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Interesting Engineering

Scientists can now grow wood in a lab without cutting a single tree

The irony of the world is that almost every ‘save the forests’ meeting and conference happens inside a well-furnished room that is decorated with furniture made by cutting trees. The market for wood-derived products stood at $631 billion in 2021, and despite all the efforts that environmentalists have been putting in to prevent deforestation activities, it is expected to cross the mark of $900 billion by 2026. So have we already lost the fight to save our forests?
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Engineers uncover secret 'thinking' behind dandelions' seed dispersal

Knowing what causes dandelions to spread could help us understand how the plants respond to climate change, and could even help us design new "soft" robots. Known for their fluffiness and uncanny ability to help children tell the time, dandelions provide essential early-Spring food for pollinators like bees, birds, butterflies, and moths.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Coding & Programming
NewsBreak
Euro
NewsBreak
Computer Science
a-z-animals.com

Which Birds Have the Biggest Talons?

If you’re a bird-lover, you already know that there are numerous bird species. It can be challenging to tell them apart even with their distinct body sizes or feeding characteristics. However, you can differentiate them by many features like their feathers, beaks, tails, and talons (sharp claws). When we talk about birds with talons, we refer to large birds of prey(or raptors); These are birds that hunt other animals and feed on their flesh. There are various talon sizes depending on the bird’s size and its feeding demands. This article will discuss the birds of prey with the biggest talons. Let’s get started.
ANIMALS
Phys.org

Hummingbirds may struggle to go any further uphill

Any animal ascending a mountain experiences a double whammy of impediments: The air gets thinner as it also becomes colder, which is particularly problematic for creatures struggling to keep warm when less oxygen is available. For tiny animals with the highest-octane lifestyles, such as hovering hummingbirds, the challenges of relocating to higher levels to evade climate change may be too much, but no one knew whether these extraordinary aviators may have more gas in the tank to keep them aloft at higher altitudes.
CALIFORNIA STATE
hackernoon.com

10 Principles of Proper Database Benchmarking

At DB Benchmarks we specialize in latency testing. We make sure some query against some database takes 117ms today, tomorrow, and in a week. We also develop an open-source platform so you can do it too. In this article, I would like to share the 10 most important principles that we’ve formulated for ourselves that help us make high-quality benchmarks. The principles are: test different databases on the exactly same hardware, test with full OS cache purged before each test. Measure cold run time separately and test on a fixed CPU frequency.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
hackernoon.com

5 Non-Obvious Business Problems in the Online Dating Market

Online dating is still so popular that there are countless new startups in the space. Young founders will start businesses in the online dating niche because of their own experiences with more widely known apps like Bumble, OkCupid and Match.com. Many founders don't think about a common problem: chats often become meaningless, and there's no other content to view on the platform. Many new startups are incorporating alternative content such as celebrity webinars, AR features, games and educational videos. The better the company is at its mission, the faster its users deliver value.
hackernoon.com

Making Apache Superset into a macOS App

Apache Superset is a Python + React project, to avoid introducing a new stack I think using Python to develop the UI part might be easy. For the backend, everyone using Python knows that the packaging is a really complex problem. The packaging tools have to keep a bunch of recipes to solve the tricky libs. But there is no silver bullet to solve these `*.dylib` packaging problems. I think the main principles are just the two: Keep necessary at its lowest version2. Trimim to minimal from the upper lib to minimal level means less easy to understand. All I have to do is compile SuperChart on a lower-compiling version of SuperChart.
SOFTWARE
hackernoon.com

Send Emails From Node.JS Using Sendinblue in Just 5 Steps

SendInBlue is an email service that allows you to send emails from your Node.js application. The SendinBlue email API key is required for sending emails using the SendinBlue method. The sender's email has to be the email account that you have used for the service. The subject is required and you can pass parameters to the email content using the 'textContent` or 'htmlContent' method. If you want me to teach you how to create a newsletter that you can use, please let me know.
SOFTWARE
hackernoon.com

How to Delete Commits From Remote in Git

To delete commits from remote, you can use the git reset command if your commits are consecutive from the top or an interactive rebase otherwise. After you delete the commits locally, push those changes to the remote using the git push command with the force option. Manipulating history is very...
SOFTWARE
hackernoon.com

How to Run MacOS on VirtualBox in Less Than 30 mins

If you want to develop iOS apps, the easiest way is to buy a Mac or rent one from MacInCloud. But if you like complicated things, you can install your own instance into VirtualBox. If you want to develop iOS apps, the easiest way is to buy a Mac or...
SOFTWARE
hackernoon.com

How to Deploy an Express Node.js Application to Heroku Quickly and Easily

I'll show you a step-by-step guide to deploying your Express Node.js application to Heroku. Heroku is a Platform as a Service (PaaS) and should not be confused with SaaS. It offers a hobby plan where you can deploy your applications for free, with some limitations. The guide will use a minimal example with an Express server with an HTTP Express server.
SOFTWARE
hackernoon.com

Why Flutter is the Silver Bullet to Reduce App Development Cost

There is no golden rule of how you can develop an application without spending a considerable amount of money. Fortunately, there are certain frameworks and tools that could reduce the cost of app development without compromising on quality. Flutter is the most popular cross-platform app development framework. Google created and released this open-source tool in 2018 to help developers build a single app for multiple platforms using the same codebase. The latest version, Flutter 3, got released bringing a range of new and exciting features and taking the developer community by storm.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy