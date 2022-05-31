ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Son involved in Rust Rare Coin scheme sentenced to prison, probation, restitution

By Nate Carlisle
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J4NVo_0fwIedGb00

SALT LAKE CITY — The final defendant in the Rust Rare Coin Ponzi scheme was sentenced Tuesday.

A federal judge gave Joshua Rust six months in prison followed by 36 months of probation. He also must pay $1.7 million in restitution.

Rust pleaded guilty to misprision of wire fraud conspiracy in a scheme that took $200 million from investors who thought they were in a silver trading program.

Instead, Rust’s father, Gaylen Rust, spent money on a home, racehorses, mistresses and charitable contributions. He is serving 19 years in prison .

Comments / 0

Related
ksl.com

Ogden man sent to prison for 2019 murder outside grocery store

OGDEN — An Ogden man was ordered Tuesday to spend the next decade in prison after pleading guilty to killing a man outside an Ogden grocery store in 2019. Everardo Guadarrama-Garcia, 26, was sentenced to a term of 15 years to life in prison for murder, a first-degree felony.
OGDEN, UT
ksl.com

Man whose 4-year-old son shot gun at police ordered to serve jail time

WEST JORDAN — A father whose 4-year-old son fired a gun at police was ordered to spend 120 days in jail at a sentencing hearing on Wednesday. Sadaat Shamille Johnson, 27, pled guilty on March 24 to child abuse or neglect and aggravated assault, both third-degree felonies. A misdemeanor charge for interfering with a police officer was dismissed.
WEST JORDAN, UT
Daily Beast

Utah County Gripped by Bizarre Accusations of Murder and Cannibalization of Kids

A wild QAnon conspiracy theory that has followers convinced progressives rape and eat kids has bubbled into a small county in Utah. Utah County Attorney David Leavitt, who is running for re-election, is calling for the immediate removal of the county sheriff, Mike Smith, over a bizarre report implicating Leavitt in a “ritualistic” sex ring known for “cannibalizing young children.”
UTAH COUNTY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ponzi Scheme#Restitution#Prison#Rust Rare Coin#The Rust Rare Coin Ponzi
ABC4

Former Utah police officer allegedly threatened to kill supervisor

JUAB COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A former Utah police officer has been arrested on Monday after allegedly threatening to kill his former supervisor. The Utah County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the suspect, Jared Chuchran, 42, was a former officer with the Saratoga Springs Police Department.  Authorities say Chuchran allegedly threatened to kill his former supervisor, […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Ogden Police help homeless man stranded in wheelchair

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Police were able to help a homeless man in Ogden who had been stranded after his electric wheelchair battery died. Ogden Police say the disabled man has been stranded all night in his wheelchair, unable to travel anywhere. The man told police the charger for his wheelchair had gone missing the […]
ABC4

Pothole or drunk? Utah troopers stop DUI driver without tire

UTAH (ABC4) – Troopers stopped a DUI driver with a wild-looking vehicle driving around with a wheel. Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) shared a Facebook post with the odd-looking car saying, “Pothole or drunk?” Deputies first noticed the vehicle after witnessing sparks flying from the car.  Upon inspection, authorities noticed the vehicle was missing a very […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

Kaysville woman ordered to prison in connection with Jan. 6 Capitol riot

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A Davis County woman is the first Utahn charged in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot who will spend time in prison, a judge ruled Wednesday. Janet Buhler, 58, of Kaysville, was sentenced Wednesday to a term of 30 days in prison after...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC4

Utah man killed in jack-knifed semi-truck crash

NEVADA (ABC4) – A Salt Lake City man has been killed after a semi-truck lost control in Nevada on May 27. Nevada State Police Highway Patrol confirms the victim is Juan Alvarado-Martinez, 25, from Salt Lake City. Authorities say the crash happened along I-80 lanes in Nevada near mile marker 267 around 11 p.m. The […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Cheddar News

Reepher Offers Liability Protection Against Cannabis DUI Stops

Reepher is a Salt Lake City-based company that offers a prepaid legal defense plan for cannabis DUIs. CEO and co-founder Justin Kahn joined Cheddar News to break down the business model, explaining how lawful users may be in trouble when being pulled over by police. "The reason is because cannabis users have THC and cannabis cannabinoids in their system regardless of the last time that they consumed," he said. "Any regular cannabis user is at risk, or they're one mistake away from having an interaction with a police officer that could lead them to be suspected of being under the influence of cannabis."
ABC4

Utah County Attorney addresses cannibalism allegations

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah County Attorney, David Leavitt, held a press conference on Wednesday, calling for the resignation of Utah County Sheriff Mike Smith. “Mr. Leavitt will be calling for Utah County Sheriff, Mike Smith, to resign and for an investigation into his activities by the proper authorities for misuse of taxpayer […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Utah woman arrested for allegedly biting off sister’s eye

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A woman has been arrested after allegedly biting off her sister’s eye during an argument in Salt Lake County. The Unified Police Department says the suspect is a 25-year-old woman. Police say the incident happened on May 27. When police arrived at the scene, they found the victim, the […]
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

25K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox13now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy