ASHEBORO, N.C. — A man jumped into the window of his SUV after a carjacker tried to pull off with his vehicle in Asheboro, according to police. Asheboro police said a man was shopping at a Salvation Army store and had his keys attached to a hook on his belt. The suspect bumped into him twice inside the store before pickpocketing his keys. That's when the victim realized he needed something out of his car.

ASHEBORO, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO