BELTON, Mo. — A western Missouri police association has pulled the plug on its plan to raffle off an AR-15 rifle in the wake of recent mass shootings. The Belton Police Athletic Association had planned to raffle off the gun as part of its annual fundraiser supporting an anti-drug education program in schools in the community about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Kansas City, Missouri.

BELTON, MO ・ 13 HOURS AGO