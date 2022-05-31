ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Juneteenth Celebration to be held June 16 for campus and community

marshall.edu
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarshall University will host a Juneteenth Celebration on Thursday, June 16, from 2:30-5 p.m. The program is free...

www.marshall.edu

Comments / 0

Related
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Picture This: Point Park concert series begins

PARKERSBURG — Friday night kicked off the first of three concerts hosted at Point Park in downtown Parkersburg. The annual free-admission concert series are held on the first Friday of June, July, and August, and draw in hundreds of people by land and river to enjoy the fun. Food trucks were set up at the Point Park. This month’s tribute band was Sounds of Summer, a Beach Boys tribute band. The next bands will be High Noon, a Lynyrd Skynyrd/Southern Rock tribute on July 1 and REO Survivor, an REO Speedwagon/Survivor tribute on Aug. 5. (Photos by Madeline Scarborough)
PARKERSBURG, WV
marshall.edu

Huntington High School senior awarded Rotary scholarship

Benjamin Paul McElroy, a graduating senior at Huntington High School, has been awarded the Huntington Rotary Club Scholarship. The President Stephen J. Kopp Memorial Huntington Rotary Club Scholarship provides $1,250 per year and is renewable for up to four years, for a total of $5,000, by maintaining satisfactory progress in his program of study at Marshall University.
HUNTINGTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juneteenth Celebration#Marshall University#Emancipation#Fourchill#City National Bank#African Americans
huntingtonquarterly.com

The Great Hot Dog Debate

The argument has raged for years. Finally, we tackle the most controversial topic in Huntington’s history — which local hot dog reigns supreme. For decades Huntington residents have argued over which local hot dog is the best. There are loyal customers in each of the five camps — Frostop, Hillbilly, Midway, Sam’s and Stewart’s — and their opinions are as divided as Huntington’s streets and avenues. For 33 years, this magazine has avoided the highly controversial topic. After all, how do you settle a dispute over such a subjective matter?
HUNTINGTON, WV
marshall.edu

New student orientation sessions begin June 7

Registration for New Student Orientation is now open for all incoming-first time freshman and transfer students at www.marshall.edu/orientation. All new students, including freshman and transfer, are expected to participate in an orientation session. “We are excited to welcome the newest members of the Marshall Family to the Huntington campus this...
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Backpack Buddy Packing Day set for Saturday in Putnam County

TEAYS VALLEY, W.Va. — Over 3,000 boxes of food and educational items will be packaged on Saturday for distribution to children in need this summer in Putnam, Kanawha and Clay counties. BackpackBuddy.Org will be hosting the 10th Annual Putnam County Backpack Buddy Community Packing Day starting at 10:00 a.m....
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

New River Park pool to undergo name change, prices announced

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Thursday it was announced that the New River Park Pool will be undergoing a name change to become the Sharon Dempsey Pool. Implemented in honor of long-time pool employee/manager Sharon Dempsey, the name change for the location was decided upon by Beckley Parks & Recreation Director Leslie Baker and Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold.
BECKLEY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntington, WV
Lootpress

What to do in the City of Huntington – June 2022

HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Downtown Huntington Partners has released the June newsletter of goings on in the City of Huntington that you won’t want to miss!. Pullman Square will play host to a number of events, including the Pullman Square Farmers Market and Pullman Concert Series, both brought to you by iHeartRadio. The farmers market will be held every Wednesday and Saturday between 8:00am and 2:00pm at Pullman Square, and will offer a variety of fresh produce direct from farm to table. Heiner’s & Dutch Miller Summer Concert Series returns to Pullman Square each Thursday from 6:00pm to 9:00pm, and brings live music, vendors, restaurants, food trucks, and cool beverages.
HUNTINGTON, WV
Metro News

New Wildlife Education Center ready to open in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The dream of a Charleston area businessman to honor the memory of his late wife will finally become a reality this weekend. An open house will be held this Saturday to officially dedicate the Claudia L. Workman Wildlife Education Center in Kanawha County. The facility situated...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Free health clinic opens in Charleston Saturday and Sunday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — People in need of health care services will have the opportunity to get checked by a doctor at a free pop-up clinic in Charleston this weekend. The clinic runs Saturday and Sunday at the Bible Center School in Charleston. It’s hosted by West Virginia Health Right,...
CHARLESTON, WV
US News and World Report

West Virginia Hospital Plans to Join Mountain Health Network

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia hospital plans to join the Mountain Health Network under an agreement that calls for $39 million in investments over the next five years, health officials announced. The agreement announced Thursday is the first step toward Pleasant Valley Hospital in Point Pleasant being...
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchstv.com

Rally on the Levee: Three-day bike show scheduled in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The roar of motorcycle engines and the pounding rhythm of music will fill the air in Charleston this weekend when Rally on the Levee comes rolling into town. Organizers said the three-day event that kicks off Friday, June 3, and runs through Sunday, June 5,...
The Recorddelta

Trulieve opens medical cannabis dispensaries in Charleston, Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG — Trulieve, one of the largest cannabis companies in the United States, recently announced the opening of two new West Virginia locations. With the addition of Parkersburg and South Charleston - both locations celebrated their grand openings May 21 - Trulieve now operates four dispensaries throughout West Virginia, with another five locations scheduled to open before the end of 2022.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Pride in the Park returns June 4, 2022

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Out MOV will be returning its summer event, “Pride in the Park,” after a successful first year in 2021. The second annual Pride in the Park event will be Saturday, June 4, 2022, from noon to 4 p.m. at City Park. The event will...
PARKERSBURG, WV
marshall.edu

Dr. Friday Simpson establishes scholarship for future primary care physicians

Local primary care physician Friday G. Simpson, M.D. (pictured), has established a new scholarship at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine for future primary care physicians in West Virginia. The Dr. Friday G. Simpson Scholarship is designated for a fourth-year medical student at Marshall who matched in...
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Man dies in downtown Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Charleston man has died after being shot multiple times early Saturday morning. Charleston police found James Daugherty, 27, with gun shot wounds at around 2:10 a.m. in the Spyros parking lot located at Hale Street and Kanawha Boulevard. Daugherty was taken to the hospital where...
CHARLESTON, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy