Napa County, CA

Napa County ‘Old Fire’ grows to 570 acres, evacuees allowed back

By Phil Mayer
 4 days ago

NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — Firefighters are responding to a brush fire in Napa County that has grown to 570 acres and led to mandatory evacuation orders. The “Old Fire” burning near Soda Canyon Road is 15% contained as of Wednesday at 6:49 a.m.

Residents who’d been evacuated due to the fire activity were permitted to return home shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday, though those that do are advised to “use extreme caution when returning.”

Cal Fire ordered evacuations earlier on 1300 Soda Canyon Road to the end of the road. Those evacuations now include all of Soda Canyon Road. The fire has also resulted in a road closure at Soda Canyon and Silverado trail.

Fire officials first learned about the fire around 3:30 p.m. at 2300 Old Soda Springs Road. It is adjacent to the Silverado golf course. Smoke from the fire can reportedly be seen for miles.

In an interview with KRON4, Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit’s Erick Hernandez said that two air tankers are being used to fight the fire. Hernandez said there is no threat to the golf club and resort. According to a tweet from the National Weather Service , winds are pushing smoke from the fire south toward Vallejo.

Firefighters “continue to make progress” on the blaze, according to a tweet from Cal Fire . Red Cross said it was in communication with local officials and on standby to help.

Napa County opened an evacuation center at Crosswalk Community Church, located at 2590 First Street. Evacuees can visit the evacuation center for food, water or charging stations. Accommodations for overnight shelter may be announced if necessary.

The Napa Community Animal Response Team had been evacuated to assist with evacuating animals. Anyone who needs assistance with evacuating animals can call (707)732-1555.

A livestock shelter location has been established at the Valley Brook Equestrian Center at 1132 El Centro Ave.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

