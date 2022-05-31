Special Weather Statement issued for Hancock, Henderson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-31 15:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-31 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Audrain; Boone; Callaway The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Boone County in central Missouri South central Audrain County in central Missouri Northwestern Callaway County in central Missouri * Until 445 PM CDT. * At 353 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Murry, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Auxvasse. This includes Interstate 70 in Missouri between exits 133 and 148. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

